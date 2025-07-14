The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, and more

Welcome back to our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies. Here on this page we've selected six of the must-see TV shows and films, all of which are available to stream this week.

If you've been struggling to find something to watch then this handy list is here to help you out with some streaming inspiration. We've scoured all of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more to find the hottest new shows and movies that will brighten up your week.

This week we have the return of Star Trek to Paramount Plus, a gripping new thriller series on Netflix, and Nick Frost horror comedy Get Away hacks and slashes its way to Hulu. So if you're ready to find your next essential watch, go find some snacks, sit back, and let's plan your week's viewing.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The best of the modern Star Trek shows returns for its third season. Kicking off with the resolution to last season's big cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the Enterprise facing down a deadly Gorn fleet, the new run of 10 episodes then takes in a very messy wedding, an away mission that takes a turn for the sinister, an archaeological adventure, and much more.

As ever Strange New World is diverse in tone, straddling sci-fi action, comedy, and even some pretty effective horror. The show takes some big swings – admittedly some of which work better than others – and the crew remains as reliably charming as ever. Mount in particular is excellent as the immaculately-coiffed Captain cursed with the foreknowledge of a bleak future but determined to make the most of his life regardless.

Find out what we made of the new episodes with our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 review.

Untamed

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Netflix

Eric Bana and Sam Neill star in Netflix's latest crime miniseries. Set in the beautiful expanse of the Yosemite National Park, Untamed opens with the discovery of a woman's body at the bottom of El Capitan – seemingly killed in a climbing accident. National Park Service agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) isn't convinced, however, and he soon finds himself hunting a killer. With close to a million acres of wilderness in the park, however, that's going to be no easy task...

Bana's Turner is your classic troubled detective, haunted by a tragedy in his past that he must reckon with in the present, all while getting to grips with new partner Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) and various problems in the park. This looks like a good, twisty mystery enlivened by the stunning locations and Bana and Neill's charisma.

Get Away

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu/NOW TV

This British horror comedy stars Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost and plays out like a less harrowing and more amusing take on Midsommar. Frost plays Richard Smith who, along with his wife Susan (Aisling Bea), and kids Sam (Sebastian Croft) and Jessie (Maisie Ayres), take a holiday on Svalta, a remote Swedish island. The locals there are far from impressed by the arrival of these holidaymakers and it's not long before the blood starts to flow...

Directed by Steffen Haars and written by Frost himself (in his first solo writing venture), Get Away is a likeable mix of gore and gags with a pretty killer twist. It's not quite of the same pedigree as the films that Frost made with Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End) but it's well worth a watch, with Aisling Bea particularly excelling as the tough and resourceful Susan. Get Away lands on Hulu in the US on July 15 and can be found in the UK on NOW TV.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

This monster-hunting anime is currently sitting pretty with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season. We'll see if it can maintain that hit rate later this week when season 2 of the series lands on Crunchyroll. For those who haven't seen it, Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, a young man who has the ability to transform into a kaiju. Trouble is, Kafka has made a solemn oath that one day he will be a part of the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force.

The end of season one saw Kafka's secret revealed. As a kaiju he fought with members of the Defense Force. Rather than be killed, however, Kafka was eventually recruited into the squad, as an anti-kaiju weapon. Season 2 picks up from there with another 11 episodes of monster-bashing mayhem on Crunchyroll.

Normal People

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney Plus

This Irish romantic drama was a major breakout role for both Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones back in 2018. Adapted from Sally Rooney's beloved bestselling novel, Normal People documents the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Mescal), through high school and university. It's a tumultuous time in both their lives and this achingly sensitive drama follows the highs and lows of their on-again/off-again romance over 12 gripping, addictive episodes.

Normal People has been streaming on Hulu in the US for some time. Now it's coming to Disney Plus in the UK meaning this is a great opportunity to see a beautiful, melancholy drama that helped boost both its leads to stardom.

Mamma Mia!

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

This jukebox musical, based around the songs of ABBA, was a big hit back in 2008 despite some pretty mixed reviews. Meryl Streep plays Donna Sheridan, a hotel owner in Greece who is excitedly getting ready for her daughter Sophie's wedding. Little does she know, however, that Sophie has invited three of Donna's old flames along in the hope of finally finding out once and for all who her father is. Trouble is, even her mom doesn't know...

Cue several – literal – song and dance numbers as Donna and her former lovers (played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård) try to get to the bottom of the paternity mystery. It's all very silly but also a lot of big-hearted fun. And let's face it, you can't argue with ABBA.

