Alien: Earth showrunner says he has "great plans and ambitions" for more seasons of the sci-fi horror series, but assures fans it won't be "a Kevin Feige Marvel Universe moment"

Alien: Earth is the hit sci-fi franchise's first TV show, so naturally, you might be wondering if it will return for more after its first season hits screens this year.

As showrunner Noah Hawley says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Alien: Earth on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, July 16, he does have more he wants to do with the show – but it all depends on the reception.

"With Legion, I had a three-act structure. I didn't know if that was going to take three seasons or five seasons, but I knew what the three major thoughts of the story were. And here, I feel like I have that as well," Hawley says, referring to his Dan Stevens-starring Marvel show.

"We created it as a recurring series, and I have great plans and ambitions for it as such," he continues. "On the film side, I've had some conversations with them. This is not a Kevin Feige Marvel Universe moment. I'm not saying that in success, that we shouldn't be coordinating or thinking big picture about that – the show has to be a hit before you can really have those conversations."

Alien: Earth releases on Disney Plus on August 12 in the US and August 13 in the UK. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which will be available from Wednesday, July 16. Here's the Alien: Earth cover you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

