How to watch the Alien movies in order (chronological and release date)

We’re about to return to the world of chest bursters and face-huggers for Alien: Romulus, so now is a great time to revisit the Alien movies in order. After all, the franchise has zig-zagged in a variety of fun directions since Ridley Scott terrified us all with one of the best sci-fi movies more than 40 years ago.

It all started with Sigourney Weaver kicking all kinds of alien ass but has since evolved to feature Michael Fassbender talking to himself about fingering and even looking back at the dawn of human life. The Predator even got involved for a while. Now, new director Fede Álvarez – who showed his skill for a reboot with 2013’s ultra-gory Evil Dead – is taking things back to the franchise’s blood-soaked roots.

But the same ethos has always guided all the movies featured in the Alien timeline: deliver lots of massive, scary aliens and let them rip people apart. So, ahead of Alien: Romulus, here is how to watch all the Alien movies in chronological and release order.

How to watch the Alien movies in chronological order

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Prometheus

Alien: Covenant

Alien

Alien: Romulus

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2004

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Sorry, we know this is a strange place to start when talking about how to watch the Alien movies in order. James Cameron and Ridley Scott worked together on a fifth Alien movie, with the idea eventually becoming Prometheus. But in 2004, Fox decided to take the franchise in a different direction, paying off a fun Easter egg in the '90s movie Predator 2, which featured an Alien skull.

This became the face-off movie Alien vs. Predator. Cameron wasn’t happy about this idea and decided to work on his own sequel instead, with Paul W. S. Anderson stepping up to the mark. By this point, Anderson had plenty of experience in genre-melding horror thanks to the first Resident Evil film (aka one of the best video game movies ever made).



Alien vs. Predator follows billionaire businessman Charles Weyland as he investigates an icy pyramid, which just so happens to contain an Alien Queen. As it turns out, the whole thing is part of an ancient ritual to lure humans into birthing Xenomorphs so that travelling Predators have something exciting to hunt.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2007

Director: The Brothers Strause

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alien vs. Predator wasn’t great, as you can tell from our own Alien vs Predator: Requiem review . But it did well enough at the box office to justify another one, set immediately after the first movie’s revelation of the birth of hybrid ‘Predalien’. The Predators send a particularly badass member of their own species to Earth in an attempt to kill the hybrid, with lots of humans inevitably caught in the crossfire.

The Brothers Strause replaced Anderson in the director’s chair after forming a strong relationship with Fox on other blockbusters. But the response to the movie was rough. It ended up on several lists of the worst films of 2007 and got a pair of Razzie nominations.

The sibling directors had made noises about making another Alien movie and the box office numbers were decent, but the strength of the critical backlash led Fox to put the creatures back into storage – for a few years at least.

Prometheus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2012

Director: Ridley Scott

In 2012, Ridley Scott returned for something entirely different to what had come before. He envisaged Prometheus as the first in a series of prequels that would eventually lead directly into the original Alien. Set in 2089, Prometheus was the first and followed a team of scientists on the hunt for the origins of humanity.

This carried them through to the society of The Engineers, who were seemingly responsible for humanity’s creation, but had chosen to destroy their offspring. Scott and screenwriters Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof packed the film with religious imagery and highfalutin literary allusions, which somewhat put off those who were hoping for a balls-to-the-wall horror movie akin to the first film.

On that basis, the response to Prometheus ended up being quite mixed although, we still gave it a four-star rating in our Prometheus review . While Scott did eventually get to make a sequel, his plans for a wide-ranging prequel franchise were more or less dead.

Alien: Covenant

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2017

Director: Ridley Scott

The feedback from Prometheus was clear – less of the philosophy please and more terrifying aliens ripping things apart. John Logan and Dante Harper’s script features plenty of xenomorph action while still building on Scott’s fundamental ideas about the relationship between creators and creations – here exemplified by Michael Fassbender’s dual performance as Prometheus android David and his identical successor Walter.

Unfortunately, Covenant got caught between two stalls. It’s like the philosophical elements and the blood-and-guts body horror in Covenant are from different movies trying to awkwardly co-exist. The plot is the usual setup – a team of scientists arrive on a planet and subsequently discover some form of parasitic alien – and originality was in short supply.

Scott, at the time, said Covenant was the start of a three-movie arc that would lead straight into Alien, but a combination of soft box office, middling critical notices – like in our Alien: Covenant review – and the Disney-Fox merger seems to have put an end to his plans.

Alien

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 1979

Director: Ridley Scott

Here’s the good stuff. Ridley Scott’s original horror movie, set in approximately the year 2122, is unburdened by complex mythology. It’s just a terrifying tale about the blue-collar crew of a spaceship forced to fight for their lives when something deadly gets aboard. That’s not to mention Sigourney Weaver’s iconic performance as Ellen Ripley.

Every element of Alien works perfectly, from its slow build of tension to the all-out carnage of its second half. HR Giger’s designs for the chest-burster and the xenomorph have never been bettered for sheer fear factor.

With all of this in mind, it’s no surprise that the film was an enormous success and is often considered one of the best horror movies of all time. It’s also completely unsurprising that a movie so influential and successful fired the starting pistol on a franchise that’s still running decades later.

Alien: Romulus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2024

Director: Fede Álvarez

In true legacy sequel style, Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus chooses to ignore the other sequels in the franchise and wedges itself right after the original movie. You know the drill by now. There’s a group of people investigating a mostly abandoned bit of space. They come across something terrifying, which starts to pick them off one by one.

The difference this time is that the man behind the camera has a terrific track record in horror. Fede Álvarez made the Evil Dead remake in 2013, which culminated with a scene in which it literally rained blood, and went on to kick-start another horror franchise with Don’t Breathe.

His movies are gory, nasty, and very scary indeed. If the goal is to take the Alien series back to its roots as a haunted house story set in space, then it’s tough to think of many better directors to hire.

Aliens

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 1986

Director: James Cameron

Famously, James Cameron pitched his sequel to Alien by simply writing an ‘s’ after the film’s title on the back of his script. It’s a very smooth, very cool story about a very smooth, very cool movie. Everything's bigger in Aliens, which swaps a single xenomorph for absolutely loads of them – not to mention the Alien Queen herself.

More than 50 years after the events of Alien, Ripley awakens from hyper sleep and tries to warn the authorities about what she’s seen. There’s now a terraforming colony on LV-426, so the presence of aliens would be a big problem. Along with a team of Marines, Ripley returns to the surface and discovers that she, of course, was right all along.

There aren’t many filmmakers who can live up to Cameron when it comes to crafting an epic blockbuster and Aliens is a prime example of this. Like its predecessor, it was a huge hit at the box office. In 2024, Aliens Expanded – a four-hour documentary movie – debuted, exploring every element of Aliens. It takes a special film to justify anything like that.

Alien 3

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 1992

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher is a household name in Hollywood today, but in the early ‘90s he was best known as the music video director behind songs like Madonna’s ‘Vogue’. Alien 3 was his feature debut and it went so terribly that he has since disowned the entire thing, saying in 2009 that “to this day, no one hates it more than me”.

Immediately after the events of Aliens, Ripley is the sole survivor of an escape pod crash, landing in the middle of a maximum security prison full of violent inmates. Unwittingly, she has brought the embryo of an Alien Queen along with her – inside her body.

Alien 3 had been through multiple iterations before it landed with Fincher and the general perception is that the movie’s myriad flaws weren’t really his fault. Fortunately for him, he’d moved on to the project that would cement him as a truly gifted movie visionary: one of the best thriller movies of all time, Se7en.

Alien Resurrection

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 1997

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Ripley’s death at the end of Alien 3 seemingly put paid to more Alien sequels, but Fox inevitably wanted more from the franchise and were particularly engaged by the idea of hiring Buffy creator Joss Whedon. Weaver wasn’t especially keen to return, but she liked the idea of a slightly twisted version of the character whose DNA had been combined with a xenomorph.

This makes Ripley’s loyalties a little harder to discern as the story goes on, with military scientists using human hosts to breed xenomorphs for them to study. French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who had a background in sci-fi cinema, was brought in as director.

The result was a film that did better than its predecessor with critics, but still failed to hit the heights of the first two movies. Weaver wasn’t against the idea of making another appearance in an Alien film – and she’s still open to it to this day – but Fox decided to focus on the Alien vs. Predator crossover series. That didn’t exactly go brilliantly.

How to watch the Alien movies in release order

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Prometheus (2012)

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Upcoming Alien movies and shows

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Since the Disney-Fox merger, there have been numerous upcoming movies and Alien TV shows in development. Most famously, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp spent several years working to put together Alien: Awakening, set after Aliens, which could well have involved the return of Sigourney Weaver.

This was abandoned in favour of a Scott-directed follow-up to Covenant, which never saw the light of day despite Scott stating he intended to shoot in 2018. Original Alien producers David Giler and Walter Hill also spent time working on a script called Alien V – set after Resurrection – which had been abandoned by 2022 in favour of Romulus.

The series does have an immediate future on the small screen with Alien: Earth, from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. We don’t know a great deal about that show, other than the fact it’s a prequel to Alien set in the near future. It stars Sydney Chandler as a woman with an adult body and a child’s consciousness, which is a fascinating and unconventional idea. The rest of the cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Alex Lawther.

Filming on Alien: Earth wrapped in the summer of 2024 and the show is expected to air in the early part of 2025. So we’ll all get another xenomorph fix very soon indeed.

If you are after more timeline fun, check out our list of how to watch all the Marvel movies in order. Or, for more thrills, read our ranking of the best Netflix horror movies.