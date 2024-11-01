After the success of Alien: Romulus, Ridley Scott is working on a brand new Alien movie

Ridley Scott is working on another Alien movie.

Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, recently proved a huge hit – and so, following that movie's success, Scott is developing another Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, Romulus is also getting a sequel with Alvarez returning to direct. This new movie from Scott appears to be a different project entirely, though there are no further details at the moment, and it's not even clear if he'll be helming the project. Scott, of course, directed the original Alien, along with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

"We're working on a sequel idea now. We haven't quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we're working on," Fox president Steve Asbell recently said of the Romulus follow-up. "The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

Next up for Scott is Gladiator 2, which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn.

"I think the very first day, and just coming out and there being a couple of hundred to a thousand SAs [supporting artists/extras], with fires burning, and the walls of Morocco, I was like, 'Ooh – this is fucking big,'" Mescal previously told Total Film magazine. "But… the first thing [Ridley] said before filming was, 'Your nerves are no fucking good to me.' Which is Ridley in a nutshell, but it's the perfect thing to say, because it's so liberating. He's totally right."

Gladiator 2 arrives this November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.