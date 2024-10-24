Two of the year's biggest sci-fi hits Alien: Romulus and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are getting sequels

Alien: Romulus and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have been greenlit for sequels at Fox.

"We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on," Fox president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter. "The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

Asbell also added: "There’ll be another Apes in '27."

Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, grossed $350.8 million against $80 million at the global box office, and was hailed by fans and critics alike as one of the best Alien films in the franchise. The film's ending does leave the door open for a sequel, and it'll be exciting to see Spaney and Jonsson return to make sense of the awful aftermath.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series, which kicked off in 2011, and is the tenth overall film in the franchise. Directed by Wes Ball, the sci-fi action flick earned $397.4 million against a budget of $160 million at the global box office. A sequel comes as no surprise given that producing duo Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver recently said that they have nine more movies planned for the Apes series.

Alien: Romulus is available on VOD and does not yet have a streaming release date. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can be streamed on Hulu and Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.