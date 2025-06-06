Our chests are bursting with excitement: Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez says the sequel begins filming in October

After it was quietly announced by 20th Century Studios last year, the sequel to Alien: Romulus is set to begin filming in October.

According to Fangoria, director Fede Alvarez revealed on a new episode of the Marea Nocturna podcast that the film is set to begin filming in October. Alvarez also apparently said that he has been "working quietly behind the scenes on the script and putting plans together."

"Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters," Alvarez said earlier this year. "I think it'll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we've never been before, and to discover things that you've never seen before."

Alien: Romulus, released in 2024, grossed $350.8 million against $80 million at the global box office – making it the second-highest-grossing installment in the franchise next to Ridley Scott's Prometheus, which earned $403 million worldwide.

The pic is set between the events of the original film and the 1986 sequel Aliens, and follows a group of young scavengers (Cailee Spaeny, Daniel Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu) as they enter a derelict spacecraft – only to find nothing but pure horror on board. The sequel to Romulus will likely follow Rain (Spaeny) and Andy (Jonsson), the sole survivors of the film.

Alien: Romulus is streaming now on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.