Alien: Romulus director says he wants to "go into uncharted waters" with Ridley Scott's franchise and take it "to a place we've never been before"

Fede Alvarez says he's ready to go big or go home for his next Alien movie.

"Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now," Alvarez told Empire. "We're excited about where it can go. We've almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn't seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters. I think it'll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we've never been before, and to discover things that you've never seen before."

Fox president Steve Asbell announced last year that a sequel to the wildly successful film was in the works, adding that he "fell in love" with survivors Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and Andy (Daniel Jonsson) and wants to "see what their story is." However, Asbell specified that a deal had not yet been finalized nor has the sequel officially been greenlit.

Alien: Romulus, directed by Alvarez, grossed $350.8 million against $80 million at the global box office, and was hailed by fans and critics alike as one of the best Alien films in the franchise. The ending definitely does open up the door for a sequel, so it'll be exciting to see where Alvarez decides to take it.

Alien: Romulus is streaming now on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.