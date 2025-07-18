Qui-Gon Jinn actor Liam Neeson admits he's "lost track" of Star Wars spin-offs when asked about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 rumors

Liam Neeson's doomed Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn has become a fan-favorite character in the decades since Star Wars - Episode I: The Phantom Menace, with rumors persisting that he'll get another ride as the character, potentially in a second season of Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series. But according to Neeson himself, he's become fairly disconnected from the Star Wars franchise.

"There's so many spinoffs. So I lost track," Neeson tells ScreenRant when asked about a potential appearance in a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The streaming series brought back Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, himself the padawan apprentice of Neeson's Jedi master, but no second season is yet confirmed.

Fans have hoped for a follow up to Qui-Gon Jinn's one-and-done live action appearance in the prequel trilogy (aside from a glimpse of his Force Ghost) since he was tragically felled by the villainous Darth Maul, who was in turn defeated by Obi-Wan.

For Neeson, he seems to most fondly remember his original appearance as Qui-Gon in which he took on a somewhat fatherly role to Jake Lloyd's young Anakin Skywalker. Neeson says he'd "love to" have been the Jedi to train Anakin, rather than Obi-Wan taking over for his dead master, specifying that mentioning Lloyd's early portrayal of the character in The Phantom Menace.

The next planned Star Wars project is The Mandalorian and Grogu, a big screen continuation of the hit series The Mandalorian, due out in theaters in May 2026. Stay up to date on all the Star Wars news as well as all the Star Wars movies and TV show that are currently in the works.