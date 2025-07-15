The Naked Gun sequel called "deliciously stupid" and "an actual comedy movie" in first reactions: "If there was any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would get an Oscar"

The Naked Gun will be back on the big screen this summer, and the first reactions are very promising. With Liam Neeson in the role of Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's original Frank Drebin, the upcoming comedy is being called "deliciously stupid", as fans confirm that it lives up to the classic movies.

"I saw The Naked Gun and I can now say they ARE making them like they used to! There are so many great jokes in this and you can tell the filmmakers had so much fun making an actual comedy movie," wrote IGN's Jeffrey Vega on X following the first preview screening of the film.

"The Naked Gun is so deliciously stupid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Very true to the spirit of the Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up loving," added Variety's Katcy Stephan.

"I bow to no man in my adoration of the original NAKED GUN, so I’m glad to report that the new one is fantastic. If there was any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would get an Oscar. Smart and hilarious from beginning to end," claimed X user @JimmyHemphill, in one of the most enthusiastic reactions to the film.

Since The Naked Gun first trailer dropped, we knew this sequel/reboot was going to make us laugh just as much as Nielsen's iconic films. The OG Frank Drebin originally debuted in the TV show Police Squad before starring in his own film Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad in 1988. It was followed by two sequels, 1991's Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear, and 1994's Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult.

Following on this legacy, you can expect lots of farting and a highly acid cop satire in the new film, as well as a cast including Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, rapper Busta Rhymes, and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes.

Also, if you go to the cinema, you can get your hands on The Naked Gun's wild popcorn bucket, which is an ingenious throwback gag to one of the original movie's best jokes

The Naked Gun hits theaters August 1. For more, check out the best upcoming movies coming your way in 2025.