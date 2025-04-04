Liam Neeson is beating up bank robbers while wearing a skirt in first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot from The Lonely Island director

News
By published

"Frank Drebin, Police Squad. The new version"

The Naked Gun | Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson - YouTube The Naked Gun | Official Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson - YouTube
Watch On

The first trailer for Paramount's Naked Gun reboot has arrived, with Liam Neeson taking over the role of Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original Frank Drebin, originated by late actor Leslie Nielsen. Liam Neeson… Leslie Nielsen… You get it.

The character of Frank Drebin originally debuted in the short-lived TV show Police Squad where he was played by Leslie Nielsen, spinning off into 1988's film Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad. The movie managed to land a pair of sequels with 1991's Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear, and 1994's Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult.

Though the original Naked Gun remains a classic, the sequels are less well-remembered, with diminishing returns guaranteeing the death of the franchise. Now The Naked Gun is getting a new shot at life over 30 years after the release of the original, with a premise that largely hinges on the similarity between the names 'Liam Neeson' and 'Leslie Nielsen' as its first port-of-call for laughs.

Liam Neeson, not exactly known for his comedic roles, certainly leans into the absurdity of the Naked Gun franchise with his purposely way-too-intense performance in the trailer, lending us some hope that producer Seth McFarlane (of Family Guy fame) and director Akiva Shaffer (best known as one third of The Lonely Island comedy troupe) may have what it takes to follow up the original franchise's still-resonant goofball vibes.

The Naked Gun hits theaters August 1 with a cast that also includes Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, rapper Busta Rhymes, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, among others.

For more, check out the best upcoming movies coming your way in 2025.

See more Movies News
George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about live action movies
Rapunzel holding a frying pan towards a trapped Flynn during one of the best Disney movies, Tangled.

Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie Review: "Jack Black's irrepressible star turn helps elevate this video game adaptation"

"That was not going to work for Valve": Canceled Half-Life spinoff game Ravenholm was "great, frankly," says Arkane founder, but it couldn’t survive under Valve's "very clear business plan"
See more latest
Most Popular
"That was not going to work for Valve": Canceled Half-Life spinoff game Ravenholm was "great, frankly," says Arkane founder, but it couldn’t survive under Valve's "very clear business plan"
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
Wade Wilson absorbs the powers of the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
The Duskbloods screenshot showing someone walking into a mysterious cathedral with red lighting
Hidetaka Miyazaki can't help himself and now The Duskbloods sounds even more like a Bloodborne successor: "The Bloodsworn are competing for something known as First Blood"
Rapunzel holding a frying pan towards a trapped Flynn during one of the best Disney movies, Tangled.
Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Legend of Zelda shippers are on serious hopium over Tears of the Kingdom's new voice memories, thinking one might possibly solidify ZeLink as canon
Glen Powell in Top Gun: Maverick
Everyone's favorite onscreen runner Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell some humbling advice before he started shooting Stephen King adaptation: "You don't look as cool as you think"
Dishonoured key art edit
Arkane Studios founder says he could see himself "working on Dishonored 3 right now," though creating a sequel was "the last thing I wanted to do" after making the first game
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer
Hidetaka Miyazaki shares The Duskbloods worries of some Elden Ring and Dark Souls fans: "I personally am not much of a PvP person, and I wanted to make something that's satisfying even for players like me"
Marvel&#039;s Wolverine
Insomniac is "actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5" but won't share news just because you ask: "Things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them"
Screenshot from Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster&#039;s announcement trailer, showing Agnes looking up in a darkened room.
For a wondrous moment, 2 seconds of Bravely Default's trailer in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had the internet convinced the Final Fantasy 9 Remake was real