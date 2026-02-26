Nearly 50 years later, one of the most notoriously upsetting horror franchises is getting a reboot that pays homage to the extreme violence of the original
The newest trailer for the Faces of Death reboot is here
Faces of Death reboot movie has received a new, longer trailer showing off the story, and though it seemingly foregoes any of the scenes of actual death that punctuated the notorious 1978 original, it certainly packs in its share of the old ultraviolence.
Here's the red band trailer, which arrives just under a month since the first teaser for the long-delayed . Be warned, it's relatively intense:
The original Faces of Death became one of the most well-known underground horror movie franchises of the '70s-'90s, spawning a whole series of sequels, both official and unofficial. It mixes scenes of real people dying on camera with staged sequences. It's so upsettingly violent that it reached something of urban legend status, with teenagers passing the tapes around and exulting tales of the all-too-real horrors within.
The new film, which stars Dacre Montgomery, Barbie Ferreira, Sarah Voigt, Tadasay Young, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, Jermaine Fowler, and Charli XCX, eschews the most disturbing aspect of the original - the scenes of real death - it does focus on a mystery around a mysterious video that raises terrifying questions of whether or not it's fictional, or an actual crime taking place.
Here's the official logline: "In Faces of Death, the exploration of the original film's infamous 'is it real or not?' conceit continues as a woman (Ferreira) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time."
The new Faces of Death was actually filmed six years ago, with its long-delayed US theatrical release finally arriving on April 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.
