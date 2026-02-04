Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are unlikely allies in first look at "genre-bending, action packed buddy comedy" from Dungeons and Dragons directors

Mayday has a first look and release date

Kenneth Branagh as Nikolai Ustinov and Ryan Reynolds as Lieutenant Troy &quot;Assassin&quot; Kelly in Mayday
(Image credit: Apple)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are back with a new movie – and it's a Cold War spy thriller with a twist, starring Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

Reynolds plays U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly, while Branagh is ex-KGB agent Nicolai Ustinov.

"Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast – but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?"

