Apple TV's Cape Fear remake sees Amy Adams in over her head as Javier Bardem's ex-prisoner plots revenge in tension-filled first look

Amy Adams is having a very bad day in the tense first look at Apple TV's Cape Fear remake. Fortunately, we're having a better time of it, with the streamer confirming when the show's premiere: June 5.

Based on Martin Scorsese's 1991 thriller of the same name, which was itself inspired by John D. MacDonald's 1957 novel The Executioners, the new 10-episode show is set to see Dune star Javier Bardem play Max Cady, a recently reintegrated killer who vows to get revenge on the attorneys that sent him to prison. Bad news for Adams' Anna and Patrick Wilson's Tom, who appear appropriately... concerned in the tension-filled trio of newly unveiled images.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

While we've not got an awful lot to go on with the stills, it seems reasonable to assume that Adams and Bardem's are from the same scene, with both wearing fancy clothes and appearing to be at some sort of swanky event. Note the microphones, and it paints the picture that the grinning Cady has just presented himself to Anna for the first time since his conviction – and judging by her expression, she certainly hadn't expected to ever see him again.

In his snap, which you can check out below, Wilson is sporting a blue shirt and a furrowed brow while he stands in a lavish-looking yard. While we've not seen them in character yet, Joe Anders (1917), Lily Collias (Roofman), Jamie Hector (The Wire), Malia Pyles (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) and Anna Baryshnikov (Love Lies Bleeding) round out the ensemble cast.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

In Scorsese's take, which was actually a remake of Gregory Peck's 1962 feature-length adaptation, Cady was brought to life by Robert De Niro, while Nick Nolte and American Horror Story's Jessica Lange played the married couple he was hellbent on ruining. Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) also starred as the Bowdens' daughter.

This time around, Nick Antosca, who genre fans will know as the guy who created horror anthology Channel Zero and Netflix's Brand New Flavor, acts as showrunner. When it comes to executive producing, Scorsese took on said duties alongside Adams, Bardem, and Steven Spielberg.

Cape Fear premieres on June 5, dropping its first two episodes simultaneously before the remaining eight are rolled out weekly. For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV shows to watch right now or our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.