Anya Taylor-Joy is a con artist on the run in the action-packed first teaser for Apple TV's new show Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy is back on the small screen for the first time since The Queen's Gambit

Lucky — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Lucky — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube
Apple TV has unveiled the first look at Lucky, a new limited drama series starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first small-screen role since Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit in 2020.

Per the official synopsis, "When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life – and a way out." The action-packed teaser certainly lives up to this promise: we get fleeting glimpses of Lucky leaping between buildings, burning vehicles, an FBI raid, and even some romance.

The show's cast also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, and Drew Starkey, and you can check out the first look at their unnamed characters below.

Timothy Olyphant in Apple TV's Lucky
(Image credit: Apple TV)

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, the show was written by Star Wars: Starfighter screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Next up for Taylor-Joy is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in which she'll return as the voice of Princess Peach. Later this year, she'll also star as Alia Atreides in Dune 3.

As for Lucky, that premieres on Apple TV on July 15. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2026.

