Anya Taylor-Joy is a con artist on the run in the action-packed first teaser for Apple TV's new show Lucky

Apple TV has unveiled the first look at Lucky, a new limited drama series starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first small-screen role since Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit in 2020.

"So, why are we here, Lucky?" asks a voice in the new teaser trailer, which was released as part of the streamer's Press Day Announcements. "It's like anything else," Taylor-Joy's titular protagonist replies. "A series of bad decisions over an extended period of time."

Per the official synopsis, "When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life – and a way out." The action-packed teaser certainly lives up to this promise: we get fleeting glimpses of Lucky leaping between buildings, burning vehicles, an FBI raid, and even some romance.

The show's cast also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, and Drew Starkey, and you can check out the first look at their unnamed characters below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, the show was written by Star Wars: Starfighter screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Next up for Taylor-Joy is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in which she'll return as the voice of Princess Peach. Later this year, she'll also star as Alia Atreides in Dune 3.

As for Lucky, that premieres on Apple TV on July 15. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2026.