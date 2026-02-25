New Netflix sci-fi series from the Duffer Brothers about aliens at a retirement home gets first look and release date

The Boroughs is coming soon

The Boroughs
Netflix has shared a first look at the Boroughs, a new sci-fi TV show from the Duffer Brothers' own Upside Down Pictures, and it's coming out a lot sooner than you'd think.

Per the official tagline: "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time." The series is set to hit Netflix on May 21. You can check out the first look photos below.

Bill Pullman as Jack in The Boroughs
"For years, we’ve wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard’s wonderful Cocoon since, well, Cocoon, The Duffer Brothers said (via Deadline). “Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for The Boroughs: a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that – unlike so many stories about older characters – this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we’d been dreaming of."

For the curious, Cocoon isn't available on streaming... but hopefully the Duffer Bros. new show will reignite some interest in the film (as it feels like lost media for now).

