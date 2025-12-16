The truth is (almost) out there for Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in gripping first trailer for Stephen Spielberg's UFO thriller

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's mysterious UFO movie Disclosure Day has landed, and it's every bit as gripping as we'd hoped.

The promo begins ominously, with an unseen character asking: "If you found out we weren't alone. If someone showed you, proved it to you… would that frighten you?" As they're speaking, we're exposed to a montage of out-of-contexts shots; a crucifix in someone's hand, a wide-eyed little girl sitting up in bed, and a herd of stags staring into someone's window. Eerie.

Things take an even darker turn, though, when Emily Blunt's weather presenter goes live to Kansas City, only to freeze mid-broadcast and start emitting creepy inhuman sounds.

"People have a right to know the truth," Josh O'Connor's character says in a later scene. "It belongs to 7 billion people."

"You wouldn't believe me if I told you, so I'm gonna show you," he adds, when his off-screen scene partner quizzes him on what truth he's referring to. "Full disclosure to the whole world, all at once." After that, we're treated to more predictable extra-terrestrial flick iconography, from crop circles to techy government control rooms. Watch it above.

Colin Firth, Bad Sisters' Eve Hewson, Thunderbolts* star Wyatt Russell, and The Running Man's Colman Domingo round out the supporting cast, while Spielberg's frequent collaborator David Koepp penned the script.

Disclosure Day's teaser arrives just a few days after cryptic billboards for the movie, which promised "all will be disclosed" on its June 12 release date, popped up in Los Angeles and New York City. The artwork on the ads was appropriately hard to decipher, though you could clearly make out an upside-down eye and an eyebrow. Whoever's features they are had impossibly pale skin, and was surrounded by black wing-like shapes.

Now we know said wings likely belong to a cardinal, thanks to the bird being glimpsed in the trailer. With so little to go on, it's unclear just what their inclusion means, though it seems worth noting that cardinals are famously territorial and will often fight intruders, predators, and even their own reflections if they mistake it for a competitor beaking in on their space. Would humans do the same if Earth was "threatened" in a similar way?

While we wait for Disclosure Day, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time.