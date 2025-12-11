Steven Spielberg's new movie just dropped creepy, cryptic ads in LA and New York's Times Square – and it looks suitably extra-terrestrial

Little is known about Steven Spielberg's mysterious new movie, other than the fact that it's due out next summer and it's supposedly about UFOs. Well, thanks to some cryptic, creepy ads that have appeared in LA and New York City, the truth definitely isn't out there – but a rough idea is.

The main image on the billboards, which you can see below, is predictably hard to decipher, but we can definitely make out an upside down eye and an eyebrow. The face looks pale and seems to be surrounding by something black that could, honestly, be anything from wings or an extra-terrestrial to a spaceship or an unusual face mask.

Mysterious billboards for Steven Spielberg's next film have been found in LA and Times Square.“ALL WILL BE DISCLOSED 06.12.2026” pic.twitter.com/9D5ZLEBubSDecember 10, 2025

"All will be disclosed," the artwork promises, alongside the date June 12, 2026. Or is that the title? We don't know just yet, but we doubt it. With its bold visuals and black and red design, though, it's safe to say this'll be a bit scarier than Spielberg's family friendly alien flick E.T. It marks Spielberg's first directorial efforts since The Fabelmans in 2022.

"No title. No trailer. Just a name and release date. Cinema is back," said a fan of the promo on Twitter, while another responded: "I love this kind of marketing. We still don't even know what the movie is called. Spielberg + summer release date? I'm there."

A third shared a theory on the movie being "a stealth legacy sequel" to the director's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which would "explain it being Spielberg’s first contemporary film in 20 years." Released in 1977, Close Encounters follows Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), an Indiana-based blue-collar worker who becomes obsessed with finding an alien after he encounters a UFO.

While we wait for more news on Spielberg's latest, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time.