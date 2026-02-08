Steven Spielberg is at his unsettling best in Disclosure Day's nerve-shredding Super Bowl trailer

News
By Contributions from published

A close encounter

Disclosure Day
(Image credit: Universal Studios)

A new trailer for Disclosure Day has arrived, and it marks a very different kind of close encounter for Steven Spielberg.

As you can see above, the incessant clicking of the unknowable alien lifeforms from the first Disclosure Day trailer make their presence keenly felt here.

The upcoming sci-fi pic marks Steven Spielberg's first alien-centric film in nearly 20 years, since 2005's War of the Worlds. The screenplay was penned by frequent collaborator and screenwriter David Koepp, though Spielberg wrote the initial story treatment. A proper plot summary has not yet been released, as the film has simply been promoted with the cryptic tagline, "All will be revealed."

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. Did we mention there's a score from none other than the legendary John Williams?

Hype is pretty high for the film, as the first trailer hit 8 million views in just the first 24 hours of release, and now sits at a whopping 32 million.

Though Disclosure Day looks rather terrifying, Domingo says there's "so much heart" in the film. "Especially for a sci-fi genre film," the actor previously told CinemaBlend. People are gonna be surprised at how much heart there is in here. And how much it’s about ‘How do we come together in our humanity?'

Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12. While we wait, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.