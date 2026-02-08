Steven Spielberg is at his unsettling best in Disclosure Day's nerve-shredding Super Bowl trailer

A new trailer for Disclosure Day has arrived, and it marks a very different kind of close encounter for Steven Spielberg.

As you can see above, the incessant clicking of the unknowable alien lifeforms from the first Disclosure Day trailer make their presence keenly felt here.

While much of the plot and its characters remain firmly under wraps, what sets this Super Bowl spot apart is a focus on Colin Firth's character. "If you do this, there's no one doing it," he cryptically says in one moment. Friend, foe, or something altogether more sinister?

People deserve to know. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/2gGA026ycJFebruary 8, 2026

The upcoming sci-fi pic marks Steven Spielberg's first alien-centric film in nearly 20 years, since 2005's War of the Worlds. The screenplay was penned by frequent collaborator and screenwriter David Koepp, though Spielberg wrote the initial story treatment. A proper plot summary has not yet been released, as the film has simply been promoted with the cryptic tagline, "All will be revealed."

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. Did we mention there's a score from none other than the legendary John Williams?

Hype is pretty high for the film, as the first trailer hit 8 million views in just the first 24 hours of release, and now sits at a whopping 32 million.

Though Disclosure Day looks rather terrifying, Domingo says there's "so much heart" in the film. "Especially for a sci-fi genre film," the actor previously told CinemaBlend. People are gonna be surprised at how much heart there is in here. And how much it’s about ‘How do we come together in our humanity?'

Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12. While we wait, check out our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time.