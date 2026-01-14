Avengers: Doomsday's latest trailer has a suspicious amount of empty space – and fans think it's hiding a major spoiler

Marvel fans are renowned for their keen eyes, and so it proves again with the latest theory doing the rounds – questioning whether Avengers: Doomsday's latest trailer has edited out major plot spoilers.

"There are [several] things/people digitally edited out of the 4th Avengers Doomsday Trailer…" one Twitter user noted.

The fourth teaser in question sees prominent figures in Wakanda – Shuri and M'Baku among them – meeting the Fantastic Four's Thing. As you can see below, however, there's a glaring amount of dead space that appears to be hiding characters and other visual elements.

There are severally things/people digitally edited out of the 4th Avengers Doomsday Trailer… 👀#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/pABBTNuXUVJanuary 13, 2026

The first round of theories suggests that the Russos could be hiding the likes of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four ship first spotted coming to Earth-616 in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene.

Whatever the true answer is remains to be seen, but there's plenty of reason to believe this might be legit – especially as we haven't yet seen what Doom is up to in the clutch of Doomsday trailers that have been released to date.

After all, Marvel have previous for creatively obscuring big reveals in trailers. Spider-Man: No Way Home once clumsily cut out Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's presence in the MCU threequel, but inadvertently left in the motion of one of the Spideys kicking Lizard at the back of a frame.

Directors the Russos even added fake spoilers in the initial Avengers: Infinity War trailer, most notably featuring a scene showing Hulk running into battle in Wakanda (despite Bruce Banner staying human after his defeat at the hands of Thanos).

Joe and Anthony Russo stoked the fires further after the release of the recent trailer, declaring that they are, in fact, not trailers at all. Instead, they're "stories" and "clues" as the clock ticks down to Avengers: Doomsday's release.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026. For more, check out our guides on the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.