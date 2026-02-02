Avengers: Doomsday directors may have revealed too much after swiftly deleting a video showcasing the Marvel movie's biggest fan theories

The Doomsday 'Theory Board' has already been taken down

Joe and Anthony Russo's production company AGBO launched an "evolving space" to share your biggest Avengers: Doomsday fan theories with the directors, but quickly deleted it. Which isn't suspicious at all.

Described as an "evolving space," the Avengers: Doomsday Theory Board was launched on AGBO's website over the weekend of January 31-February 1. The description reads, "Your Avengers: Doomsday theories belong here. The clues are out there. The stories are stacking up. And everyone is connecting dots at wildly different speeds."

Both the web page and Instagram Reel have since been deleted but the video has been recovered for posterity – with a few eyebrow-raising theories that could hint at why the Doomsday request was very quickly scrubbed from the internet.

