Avengers: Doomsday directors may have revealed too much after swiftly deleting a video showcasing the Marvel movie's biggest fan theories

Joe and Anthony Russo's production company AGBO launched an "evolving space" to share your biggest Avengers: Doomsday fan theories with the directors, but quickly deleted it. Which isn't suspicious at all.

Described as an "evolving space," the Avengers: Doomsday Theory Board was launched on AGBO's website over the weekend of January 31-February 1. The description reads, "Your Avengers: Doomsday theories belong here. The clues are out there. The stories are stacking up. And everyone is connecting dots at wildly different speeds."

That came bundled with a video of a group, presumably AGBO employees, writing their Doomsday theories on a whiteboard.

Both the web page and Instagram Reel have since been deleted but the video has been recovered for posterity – with a few eyebrow-raising theories that could hint at why the Doomsday request was very quickly scrubbed from the internet.

In the video, the following theories are shown: Steve [Rogers] having a child outside of his own timeline is causing incursions; Steve messing with time is making Doctor Doom mad; Steve's kid grows up to be a villain; the Fantastic Four head to Steve's timeline to get help going to Earth-616's present day, and Doctor Doom = Tony Stark. There's even a joke entry, suggesting Steve's child is Doctor Doom and transforms into Robert Downey Jr. It's safe to say that one can be ruled out.

Now, we're not suggesting any of these theories are correct, but the timing of it being taken down is certainly curious. Has AGBO received a tap on the shoulder from either the Russos or Kevin Feige? It's possible – and definitely suggests someone may have gotten a little closer to the truth than Marvel Studios was comfortable with.

Previously, the Russos had stoked the fires of speculation by suggesting the round of Avengers: Doomsday teasers attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings were "stories" and "clues".

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday releases in cinemas on December 18, 2026, the same day as Dune 3 (which Robert Downey Jr. has since dubbed 'Dunesday'.)

For more, check out the current confirmed cast revealed during last year's Avengers: Doomsday livestream. Then, dive into all the latest on upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel Phase 6.