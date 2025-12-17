Marvel leaks continue as Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer somehow ends up online

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has leaked

Spider-Man crouching on a car during the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Very shortly after the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday hit the internet, it appears a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has also surfaced online ahead of time.

While it's pretty much impossible to verify if it's one hundred percent a real trailer, the clip is being swiftly taken down by copyright strikes, lending credence to the footage.

Bruce Banner makes an appearance, too, with Peter asking him for help – and lastly, the Punisher makes a gunslinging cameo. There are plenty of shots of Spidey in web-slinging action, too.

The first Doomsday trailer focuses on Steve Rogers – played once again by Chris Evans – who is seen immediately after the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, which involved him and Peggy Carter slow dancing in the past. Now, Steve has a baby…

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

