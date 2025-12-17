Marvel leaks continue as Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer somehow ends up online

Very shortly after the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday hit the internet, it appears a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has also surfaced online ahead of time.

While it's pretty much impossible to verify if it's one hundred percent a real trailer, the clip is being swiftly taken down by copyright strikes, lending credence to the footage.

The leaked trailer is set to LCD Soundsystem's track "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," and it looks like Spidey is pretty lonely after Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget Peter Parker in the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending.

There's also a glimpse of Sadie Sink's mystery character, though we're no closer to figuring out just who she's playing. She does threaten Peter to stay out of her way, though. We also hear a voiceover from Tombstone.

Bruce Banner makes an appearance, too, with Peter asking him for help – and lastly, the Punisher makes a gunslinging cameo. There are plenty of shots of Spidey in web-slinging action, too.

It's unclear when the trailer is intended to be released properly – the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, though there will reportedly be a new trailer each week for the James Cameron movie's first four weeks in theaters.

The first Doomsday trailer focuses on Steve Rogers – played once again by Chris Evans – who is seen immediately after the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, which involved him and Peggy Carter slow dancing in the past. Now, Steve has a baby…

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives next July 31, while Avengers: Doomsday lands on December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.