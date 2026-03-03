New Spider-Noir character art gives us our best look yet at the spin-off's rogues' gallery, from an unlikely source
Check out this new look at the Spider-Noir villains
New character art has revealed our best look yet at the villains Spider-Noir will be going up against in his new spin-off, but they've come from an unlikely source.
Various weekend and day passes for the upcoming CCXP taking place in Mexico City this April showcase the live-action show's rogues' gallery, including Sandman, Silvermane, Electro, Cat Hardy (AKA Black Cat), and a mystery character. Check them out below.
Although Sandman and Electro have both appeared in (multiple) Spider-Man movies before, this is the first time Silvermane and Black Cat will appear in a live-action adaptation – the mob boss will be played by Brendan Gleeson, while the underworld nightclub singer is being portrayed by Li Jun Li. Jack Huston and Joe Massingill will take on these iterations of Sandman and Electro.
New look at Silvermane, Cat Hardy, Electro, Sandman and a mysterious character in ‘SPIDER-NOIR’Premiering May 27 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/TMVtuwH7I7March 2, 2026
Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage takes center stage as Ben Reilly, AKA the Spider, an older, alternate version of Spider-Man in '30s New York City. He's a jaded, down-on-his-luck private detective who reluctantly returns to being a superhero after a personal tragedy. It's not all serious business, though. "For me, this character was 70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny," the actor previously said.
Cage played an animated version of the grizzled Spidey in the Spider-Verse movies, a role he's reprising for 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Noir premieres on MGM Plus in the US on May 25, before arriving on Prime Video globally on May 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2026.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
