New Spider-Noir character art gives us our best look yet at the spin-off's rogues' gallery, from an unlikely source

New character art has revealed our best look yet at the villains Spider-Noir will be going up against in his new spin-off, but they've come from an unlikely source.

Various weekend and day passes for the upcoming CCXP taking place in Mexico City this April showcase the live-action show's rogues' gallery, including Sandman, Silvermane, Electro, Cat Hardy (AKA Black Cat), and a mystery character. Check them out below.

Although Sandman and Electro have both appeared in (multiple) Spider-Man movies before, this is the first time Silvermane and Black Cat will appear in a live-action adaptation – the mob boss will be played by Brendan Gleeson, while the underworld nightclub singer is being portrayed by Li Jun Li. Jack Huston and Joe Massingill will take on these iterations of Sandman and Electro.

New look at Silvermane, Cat Hardy, Electro, Sandman and a mysterious character in ‘SPIDER-NOIR’Premiering May 27 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/TMVtuwH7I7March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage takes center stage as Ben Reilly, AKA the Spider, an older, alternate version of Spider-Man in '30s New York City. He's a jaded, down-on-his-luck private detective who reluctantly returns to being a superhero after a personal tragedy. It's not all serious business, though. "For me, this character was 70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny," the actor previously said.

Cage played an animated version of the grizzled Spidey in the Spider-Verse movies, a role he's reprising for 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Noir premieres on MGM Plus in the US on May 25, before arriving on Prime Video globally on May 27.