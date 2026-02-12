Spider-Noir trailer proves everything is cooler in black and white, especially when it involves Nicolas Cage punching criminals
The first Spider-Noir trailer is here, and it shows Nicholas Cage's gumshoe wallcrawler facing down rogues in a stylish, alternate take on 1930s New York.
As shown above in the color version of the trailer, Spider-Noir charts the down-on-his luck P.I. Ben Reilly (Nicholas Cage) as he deals with a spider bite that gives him the ability to spin webs and swing through the Big Apple.
It's gloriously realized, too, as shadows drape over faces, light seeps into frame, and Cage acts up a storm amid the speakeasies and unsafe streets of New York.
Joining Cage in the Spider-Noir cast is Brendan Gleeson, who plays the villainous mob boss Silvermane. Familiar Spidey characters also include Flint Marko, AKA The Sandman (Jack Huston), Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris), and Cat Hardy/Black Cat (Li Jun Li).
It's worth noting that this Spider-Man is Ben Reilly, rather than Peter Parker.
Explaining the decision, Spider-Noir showrunner Oren Uziel told Esquire, "Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid. Boyish. On his way up. Ben Reilly has already gone through the entire arc and has seen it all. He's over it, and trying to move past it. But his past kind of keeps coming back to haunt him. It's just a different version that we haven't seen before."
Cage has even described his performance, excitingly, as "70 percent [Humphrey] Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also attached to the Prime Video and MGM+ project, which is due to premiere on May 27 on Prime Video as a binge, and on May 25 via MGM+'s linear channel. In case you missed it, Spider-Noir is also getting a black-and-white release alongside a "period-inspired" color version, as evidenced by two separate trailers, one monochrome, one color, being released. You can watch the black-and-white trailer here.
For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.
