Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir series finds its villain – and they have surprise comic book movie experience
Brendan Gleeson joins the cast of Spider-Noir opposite Nicolas Cage
Brendan Gleeson will reportedly star opposite Nicolas Cage in the upcoming Spider-Noir series on Prime Video.
Variety reports that Gleeson, perhaps best known for his turns in The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges, will play the show’s villain.
The newly-titled Spider-Noir sees Cage reprise his role as the moody black-and-white Spider-Man variant from Into the Spider-Verse.
Per the show’s official synopsis, Spider-Noir follows "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in '30s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."
The project is set to be produced by Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller alongside Amy Pascal. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are onboard as co-showrunners.
It may have passed you by amid the Lady Gaga of it all, but Brendan Gleeson is also set to appear in Joker: Folie à Deux in an unknown role – meaning he’s now part of two of Marvel and DC-adjacent projects that feel worlds away from the suits-and-spandex fare of Marvel Studios projects and DC Studios’ upcoming Superman, directed by James Gunn.
Recently, Nicolas Cage offered up an intriguing tease of Spider-Noir. Speaking to The New Yorker, he said, "If I do this show, that’s something different. It's more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting, where I want to do something that has some sparkle to it. It's fun to look at. It won't be Pig; it won't be Dream Scenario. But how many of those can you find? I'm just lucky that I found them in my late fifties."
