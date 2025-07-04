I've built three gaming PCs with these screwdriver kits, and you don't need to waste your money on anything more expensive

Gathering the parts together for a gaming PC can cost you a fortune. Thankfully, at this time of year, everything gets that little bit more affordable thanks to Fourth of July sales, which, next week, will turn into Prime Day sales. Still, when you put down so much money on the big components like CPUs and GPUs, you might start to stress about them being damaged in the building process.

That stress can lead to you spending even more money than you need. If you've gone down the rabbit hole of searching for the very best PSU cables, for example, you've probably gone too far. One of these smaller things it's easy to overspend on is a decent screwdriver set. Don't get me wrong, a good screwdriver will absolutely make your build easier. But there really isn't any need to spend more than $13.99 on one at Amazon.

YINSAN Precision Screwdriver Set | $13.99 at Amazon

With a box crammed full of screwdriver heads, Allen key sizes, and other handy accessories, I challenge you to find something you can't do with this screwdriver set. And for under $15, it's a solid bargain for the money. Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for a conclusive screwdriver set

✅ You're working with awkwardly-sized parts

✅ You want smaller plastic tools too Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need 120 pieces

❌ You want a bigger handle UK: £16.99 at Amazon

This screwdriver set from YINSAN is extremely overpowered for how much it costs. It's a *checks notes* 120-piece kit, and all of the tips are magnetic, which is an invaluable perk we're looking to build one of the best gaming PCs. This set has been designed around all sorts of technological surgery. There are screw tips for mobile phones, laptops, game consoles and more. I've used this set for loads of PC surgeries at this point, and it never lets me down. It even has some tiny Allen key heads which can be impossible to find elsewhere, but help with all sorts of tiny PC component ills. In addition to all the heads that are in the box, there are some plastic spreaders and tweezers that can help with thermal paste or gripping awkwardly tiny bits of tech.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The reason I'd opt for a magnetic screwdriver is that the second you start digging around inside a case, you'll realise that you're very short of hand space. Lowering a screw into place, then slotting the tool on top of it can be a nightmare when your hands need to work around bulky components, and it frequently ends in a screw dropping and being lost forever inside the tiny dark void that is your PC case. A magnetic tool means you can lower it down without risk of drops, and it speeds up the process and then some.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If YINSAN's set is a little too heavy-duty, I'd also recommend an even cheaper, slightly lower-maintenance option. It might cringe you out to think about using an Amazon Basics screwdriver to build a gaming PC that costs multiple thousands of dollars, but I promise, I've used this one for all sorts of PC upgrading, building, and other DIY tasks to do with technology, and it never lets me down. What's more, it costs $9.86 at Amazon.

Amazon Basics 12 Piece Ratcheting Magnetic Screwdriver | $9.86 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit simpler that still covers your bases for PC building, I can recommend this versatile little tool from Amazon. It might be a bit more up your street if you need a screwdriver for larger DIY tasks around your home, since it caters to a more general set of tools. Buy it if: ✅ You need a screwdriver for more than just PC building

✅ You want something super-cheap

✅ You still want lots of versatility Don't buy it if: ❌ You need Allen Key help too

❌ You don't need ratchet settings UK: £7.98 £6.71 at Amazon

If there's a flaw to having a 120-piece screwdriver set, it's that you live in constant fear that the box might snap open and you lose one of the tiny parts. Inside the handle of this Amazon basics driver is stored a multitude of different screwdriver heads. It's a surprisingly useful set for a sub-$10 purchase, and yes, all of the tips are magnetic.

What I love about this controller is that it has ratchet settings, which was excellent for my first-ever PC build. Overtightening can be a massive issue when building for the first time, especially because it can damage the parts you've bought. With a ratchet screwdriver, you'll have peace of mind that you're not overtightening any screws. It comes in super handy.

With PC costs as high as they are, I'd save money where you can. These screwdriver sets will give you all you need for building your dream rig this summer.

