Nicolas Cage teases his Spider-Man Noir spin-off show: "It's more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting"

Nicolas Cage is set to return as Spider-Man Noir in an upcoming spin-off show – and he's given an intriguing tease about what to expect.

Though Cage first played the role in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the new show will be live-action.

"If I do this show, that’s something different. It's more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting, where I want to do something that has some sparkle to it," Cage told the New Yorker of the show. "It's fun to look at. It won't be Pig; it won't be Dream Scenario. But how many of those can you find? I'm just lucky that I found them in my late fifties."

The Spider-Man Noir show was first revealed in February 2023, but Cage's involvement wasn't confirmed until May 2024. 22 Jump Street writer Oren Uziel is penning and co-showrunning the show, with The Punisher's Steve Lightfoot also co-showrunning. Uziel, Lightfoot, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and Harry Bradbeer executive produce.

Per the show's logline, the series will follow "an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero." Spider-Man Noir has never been seen in live-action before, so expect something fresh when the show arrives (sadly, there's no release date just yet).

Cage can next be seen in Longlegs, which is shaping up to be a seriously scary time at the movies.

