Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore may have just revealed that there are three versions of Miles Morales in the upcoming threequel

Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore may have just hinted that there will be three versions of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – but who's number three?

When asked if he could tease anything about Spider-Verse 3 on the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival, Moore joked, "I'll be in it" (via TikTok user liamlovesmovies). "Twice," the interviewer responded, to which Moore replied, "Three times!"

Now, we already know about the second Miles Morales: that's the Prowler, Earth-42's version of Miles, who Earth-1610 Miles accidentally crosses paths with in his attempt to get back home from the Spider-Society. But the third variant is still a bit of a mystery at the moment, as is Miles' fate on Earth-42 (although Spider-Gwen is doing her best to find him…).

We're going to have to wait a while to find out what's in store, too. Across the Spider-Verse was released back in 2023, and Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed indefinitely around the same time due to the WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. A new release date in summer 2027 was announced at this year's CinemaCon, almost exactly four years since the second movie hit theaters.

Alongside Moore, the franchise's voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, Mahershala Ali as Miles' uncle Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree Henry as his father Jefferson Davis, and John Mulaney as Spider-Ham.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters on June 4, 2027. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way, as part of Marvel Phase 6, DCU Chapter One, and more.