SAG-AFTRA strikes 2023: Everything you need to know

It looks like an actors' strike is imminent, with negotiations between the actors' union and Hollywood studios grinding to a halt. They'll be joining their colleagues behind the camera in industrial action, as screenwriters and members of the WGA are also still on strike – and this means that filming on several big movies and shows is set to go dark.

But why are actors going on strike? And what does it actually mean for showbiz going forward? We’ve laid out all the essential details on the strike, which is set to begin very soon. That includes why SAG-AFTRA voted to go on strike, what they’re demanding, and when the strike could end, as well as a list of the movies and shows set to be affected.

What is the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike?

SAG-AFTRA, AKA the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is a union that represents around 160,000 film and TV actors, radio personalities, and other media professionals. It was formed in 2012 after SAG and AFTRA combined to form one organization.

A contract between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, who negotiate on behalf of Hollywood studios like Disney and Netflix, expired at 11.59pm on July 12. The two sides have yet to agree on a new one and the union has voted unanimously to go on strike until a new agreement is in place that meets their demands – the two biggest of which involve higher pay and safeguarding against the unauthorized use of performers' images with AI.

What does the actors' strike mean for viewers?

With the Writers Guild of America already on strike, an actors' strike means that Hollywood would essentially shut down. This is the first time that both writers and actors have been on strike at the same time since 1960 – when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG.

Any movie or TV show shoots currently underway would need to be paused or rescheduled, and finished projects that require reshoots or voiceovers from their casts will be unable to complete their post-production work. That means a lot of movie and show release dates will be delayed, although how significantly depends on how long the strike goes on for.

Plus, actors will not be able to promote completed projects, as striking means they won't appear at press junkets to be interviewed by print and online journalists, make appearances on talk shows or at events like the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, or attend red carpet premieres.

Which movies and TV shows could be affected by the strike?

The following movies and TV shows are currently filming, or are due to start in the coming days or weeks.

How (and when) could the strike be resolved?

Well, that all depends on when SAG-AFTRA and the studios reach an agreement on a new contract. There's no time limit on when that might be – the aforementioned strike in 1960 lasted a total of six weeks, while another SAG-ATRA strike in 1980 lasted just over three months. With screenwriters also on strike with the WGA and Hollywood likely to go completely dark, though, it's probable that things might turn around quite quickly…