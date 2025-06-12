SAG-AFTRA suspends video game actors strike after reaching a "tentative agreement" with major game publishers over AI protections and better wages

SAG-AFTRA has finally suspended its strike against major game companies after almost a year of negotiations.

The US-based union that represents performing talent of all kinds said the strike is only suspended, not ended, because members still need to approve the tentative agreement it reached only earlier this week. "If approved, it will be sent out for ratification by the union’s membership in accordance with established policy," SAG-AFTRA explained. "Details of the agreement will be released at that time.

"All SAG-AFTRA members are instructed to return to work on productions under the IMA [Interactive Media Agreement], including work promoting or publicizing projects produced under the IMA."

For those not in the know, SAG-AFTRA officially kicked off its strike against multiple developers and publishers last summer to gain "critical AI protections," better wages, and more. At the time, SAG-AFTRA's national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said that video game actors "deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as performers in film, television, streaming, and music: fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the AI use of their faces, voices, and bodies."

Generative AI has been a particularly hot topic in the games industry, with multiple actors - from Baldur's Gate 3's Samantha Béart, Starfield star Elias Toufexis, Mass Effect icon Jennifer Hale, and so many more - condemning companies looking to replace human actors with the burgeoning tech.

Gaming executives, on the other hand, have been comically bullish about using generative AI in game development for years - or, in other words, not paying people - with only Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick really acknowledging that games are made thanks to real humans' "creative genius."

But earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA announced that it had finally reached a "tentative agreement" with companies included in the IMA, including Disney Character Voices, Activision Productions, Electronic Arts Productions, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, WB Games, and other external production companies that help to provide mocap for studios like Ubisoft.

Speaking to PC Gamer, IMA spokesperson Audrey Cooling said the agreement "delivers historic wage increases of over 24% for performers, enhanced health and safety protections, and industry-leading AI provisions requiring transparency, consent, and compensation for the use of digital replicas in games." We'll hear what SAG-AFTRA members think of the deal soon.

