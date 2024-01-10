Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and Diablo 4 actors slam union's "first deal of its kind" with voiceover studio over AI use in games: "We didn’t even have a meeting"

Several video game performers have been left "disappointed" with US union SAG-AFTRA's new agreement with an AI voice technology company.

On January 19, during CES 2024, SAG-AFTRA and Replica Studios announced their new agreement, which "paves the way for professional voiceover artists to safely explore new employment opportunities for their digital voice replicas." The agreement features "industry-leading protections" that are "tailored to AI technology" and will allow AAA video game studios and other companies to access SAG-AFTRA talent via Replica.

"The agreement between the leading AI voice company and the world's largest performers' union will enable Replica to engage SAG-AFTRA members under a fair, ethical agreement to safely create and license a digital replica of their voice," the announcement from the union reads. "Licensed voices can be used in video game development and other interactive media projects from pre-production to final release."

Understandably, voice actors are baffled by SAG-AFTRA's decision. Similar to when Microsoft announced its partnership with InWorld AI , several actors have taken to Twitter to voice their grievances with the new agreement - with many claiming they were never approached by the union, despite it claiming the deal was "approved by affected members of the union's voiceover performer community."

Steve Blum, who has provided his voice in everything including Diablo 4 , Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , The Last of Us Part 2 , and more, said: "Excuse me? With all due respect…you state in the article 'approved by affected members of the union's voiceover performer community.' Nobody in our community approved this that I know of. Games are the bulk of my livelihood and have been for years. Who are you referring to?"

Deus Ex and Starfield actor Elias Toufexis responds similarly: "I would humbly consider myself one of the top voice actors working in games. No one asked me about this. No one reached out for my opinion. From what I'm seeing, no one asked any of my peers either."

Fellow Starfield actor Melissa Medína also responds to the news, calling it a "betrayal" and warning fellow actors: "Don't give your voice to this until you have clarity around where your voice will be used."

"A disappointing agreement SAG-AFTRA have made regarding AI use," Baldur's Gate 3 and Dying Light 2 actor Thomas Mitchells says. "Studios will look past creativity for convenience and this will potentially have a detrimental effect on artists."

This agreement is currently between SAG-AFTRA and Replica Studios but, as Variety reports, the union's executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, has said the union is "now engaged in a similar negotiation with a coalition of major video game studios," meaning it could soon apply to even more developers and actors.