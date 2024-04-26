The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

From Oscar-winning movies to your next binge-watch, there are plenty of great new releases to get stuck into this weekend. For starters, if you're missing your Sandman fix, Netflix has you covered with new spin-off series Dead Boy Detectives. Elsewhere, horror anthology show Them returns for a second season on Prime Video, while Knuckles the echidna takes center stage in Paramount Plus' new Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off.

As for movies, Netflix's City Hunter is a new take on a beloved manga adaptation, while eight-legged French horror movie Infested has scuttled onto Shudder. Plus, US Netflix subscribers can catch rom-com Anyone But You, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, while Prime Video viewers in the UK can watch Jonathan Glazer's haunting, award-winning Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest.

Dead Boy Detectives

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Sandman spin-off Dead Boy Detectives follows, well, two dead detectives. Based on the DC Comics characters co-created by Neil Gaiman, Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew) are two teen ghosts who opt out of moving onto the afterlife and instead stay on Earth to solve supernatural crimes, tracking down all manner of demons. The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey is on board as showrunner and all eight episodes are streaming now.

Them: The Scare

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Horror anthology series Them returns for a second season, titled 'The Scare.' While season 1 took place in the '50s, season 2 brings things forward to the '90s and follows Dawn Reeve (Luke Cage's Deborah Ayorinde), an LAPD homicide detective who's assigned to investigate the gruesome murder of a foster home mother. As she starts to get closer she gets to the truth, however, ominious things start happening to her and her family.

Knuckles

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles sees Idris Elba reprise his voice role as the hot-headed titular echidna, while Adam Pally is back as deputy sheriff Wade Whipple – who Knuckles has set out to train in the ways of the Echidna warrior. Expect guest appearances from Ben Schwartz's Sonic and Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, as well as turns from Cary Elwes, Julian Barratt, and Ellie Taylor. All six episodes are streaming now.

City Hunter

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's latest manga adaptation is City Hunter, an action-packed take on Tsukasa Hojo's source material and the first live-action movie adaptation to be produced in Japan. The movie follows Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki), a 'sweeper' working in Tokyo's criminal underworld. After the mysterious death of his friend and colleague Hideyuki (Masanobu Andô), he reluctantly teams up with Hideyuki's sister Kaori (Misato Morita) to investigate – but the two don't quite see eye to eye.

Infested

(Image credit: Shudder)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Shudder

French horror movie Infested is now available to watch at home thanks to Shudder – but arachnophobes, proceed with caution. The film follows the residents of a dilapidated old apartment building who find themselves having to deal with something much worse than poor infrastructure when their homes are overrun by an army of deadly – and rapidly reproducing – spiders.

Anyone But You

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in Anyone But You, the latest rom-com from Easy A and Friends with Benefits director Will Gluck. Loosely based on the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing, the film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two people whose first date suddenly sours when Bea overhears Ben making fun of her. When their paths unexpectedly cross again at a destination wedding, they make the logical choice to… pretend to be a couple.

The Zone of Interest

(Image credit: A24)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer's haunting Holocaust drama is now streaming on Max. Christian Friedel plays Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz concentration camp, while Sandra Hüller is his wife Hedwig. The film follows the mundanities of their family's domestic life in an idyllic house in the shadow of the camp and has been praised for its portrayal of the banality of evil. The movie was nominated for five Oscars and won Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

