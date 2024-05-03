"Ouch, right in the review score": Helldivers 2 boss responds to 20,000+ negative Steam reviews sparked by Sony's PSN mandate, says "I guess it's warranted"

Helldivers 2 is about to actually start enforcing its previously stated requirement for players on Steam to sign in with a PlayStation account, and to put it mildly, the community isn't taking it well. After 20,000 negative reviews in less than 24 hours, the game's developers say they get why players are upset.

"Ouch, right in the review score," CEO and creative director Johan Pilestedt says on Twitter, sharing an image of the game's recent Steam review average, which has dropped precipitously over the past day. "Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience. I just want to make great games!"

Ouch, right in the review score 😢🤕Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience.I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlcMay 3, 2024

The devs have reminded players that "it's Sony's decision, not ours" amid the PSN backlash, but that hasn't done much to settle the community down. Sony is, of course, the publisher of Helldivers 2, even on PC, and has a vested interest in getting as many players into its account ecosystem as possible. That's doubly true with PC ports of games like Ghost of Tsushima on the horizon, which will be the first Sony-published PC game to offer PSN features like trophies and friends lists.

"It's sad of course, and not representative of what people truly think about the game," community manager Twinbeard says on Discord in response to the negative reviews, "but that's sth [sic] that can happen when people are frustrated with something. I hope the tide will turn back as things get ironed out and we hopefully will get more info."

Check out our guide to the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond for more on the game's latest content.