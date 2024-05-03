"Ouch, right in the review score": Helldivers 2 boss responds to 20,000+ negative Steam reviews sparked by Sony's PSN mandate, says "I guess it's warranted"
"I just want to make great games!"
Helldivers 2 is about to actually start enforcing its previously stated requirement for players on Steam to sign in with a PlayStation account, and to put it mildly, the community isn't taking it well. After 20,000 negative reviews in less than 24 hours, the game's developers say they get why players are upset.
"Ouch, right in the review score," CEO and creative director Johan Pilestedt says on Twitter, sharing an image of the game's recent Steam review average, which has dropped precipitously over the past day. "Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience. I just want to make great games!"
Ouch, right in the review score 😢🤕Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience.I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlcMay 3, 2024
The devs have reminded players that "it's Sony's decision, not ours" amid the PSN backlash, but that hasn't done much to settle the community down. Sony is, of course, the publisher of Helldivers 2, even on PC, and has a vested interest in getting as many players into its account ecosystem as possible. That's doubly true with PC ports of games like Ghost of Tsushima on the horizon, which will be the first Sony-published PC game to offer PSN features like trophies and friends lists.
"It's sad of course, and not representative of what people truly think about the game," community manager Twinbeard says on Discord in response to the negative reviews, "but that's sth [sic] that can happen when people are frustrated with something. I hope the tide will turn back as things get ironed out and we hopefully will get more info."
Check out our guide to the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond for more on the game's latest content.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
Helldivers 2 devs remind players "it's Sony's decision, not ours" amid PSN backlash: "We always knew this day would get here, and it's going about how I expected"
Helldivers 2 player's cinematic last stand against the bots saluted by tens of thousands: "One of the most epic clips I have seen yet in a sea of epic clips"