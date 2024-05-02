Everything in the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond

With the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond, players will soon be able to get several new weapons, ice-cold armor, and a new Booster that limits slowing effects. The Tenderizer assault rifle, Pummeler SMG, and Purifier energy weapon are joined by the usual array of capes, emotes, banners, armor, and other loadout gear. It doesn't look like any new armor passives are getting added to Helldivers 2 with this Warbond, but the gear does at least have a cool, special-ops, Star Wars snowtrooper aesthetic. Here's everything that has been revealed to be a part of the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond, arriving May 9.

All unlocks in the Democratic Detonation Warbond in Helldivers 2

Just like the Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond, it looks like Polar Patriots will have 24 items to unlock with your hard-earned Medals as this PlayStation blog explains – three armor sets (body armor, helmet, and cape), four weapons, a new Booster and Grenade, more cosmetics, and Super Credits. Here's what's coming to Helldivers 2 in the Polar Patriots Warbond:

Weapons: AR-61 Tenderizer: A high-caliber assault rifle with a small magazine. Sounds an awful lot like the Adjudicator from Democratic Detonation. SMG-72 Pummeler : An SMG with a lower fire rate but punchier shots. As an SMG, it can also be wielded in one hand. PLAS-101 Purifier: A PLAS variant that can be charged up to fire shots with increasing damage and be used to set traps. P-113 Verdict: Semi-automatic pistol for your secondary slot that fires high-calibre shots. Seems like Helldivers 2's answer to the Desert Eagle. G-13 Incendiary Impact: Combines the Impact and Incendiary grenades (unsurprisingly), detonating on impact and dousing the area in fire.



Armor: CW-36 Winter Warrior armor and helmet: Comes with the Servo-Assisted passive, granting extra throwing range and limb health. CW-22 Kodiak armor and helmet: Comes with the Fortified passive, providing 50% more damage resistance to explosives and further reduces recoil when crouched or prone. CW-4 Arctic Ranger armor and helmet: Comes with the Scout passive which allows markers placed on the minimap to generate radar scans and reduces enemy detection range for the wearer by 30%. Dissident's Nightmare cape Pinions of Everlasting Glory cape Order of the Venerated Ballot cape



Cosmetics: Dissident's Nightmare banner Pinions of Everlasting Glory banner Order of the Venerated Ballot banner Call the Helldivers emote Distribute Ballots emote Mime Instrumentation emote



Booster: Motivational Shocks: Reduces the slowing effects of getting hit by Terminid bile and other slowing effects, except for electromagnetic stuns (EMS Strike, EMS Mortar, etc). It's not clear how exactly this Helldivers 2 Booster works or how effective it is, but we'll test it out once Polar Patriots goes live.



How to get the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond

You will be able to buy the Polar Patriots Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits when it launches on May 9 – when the date arrives, check the Warbond tab of the Acquisitions Center menu on your Destroyer, where you can also find all the other premium Warbonds, such as Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge. You can buy exactly 1,000 Super Credits for $9.99 / £7.99 in the Super Store, but Helldivers 2 Super Credits can also be earned as you play the game, so you can buy this Warbond for free – get a head start with Super Credit farming now!



