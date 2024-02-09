How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2

Unlocking weapons in Helldivers 2 can only be done by spending Medals on them in Warbonds, so you better start squishing bugs! Warbonds are essentially Helldivers 2's answer to battle passes, featuring all sorts of cosmetics as well as weapons. That does also mean they're a bit of a grind and medals are pretty slow to earn at first. It all means that unlocking weapons in Helldivers 2 isn't as straightforward as other games, so I've explained the whole system, including Warbonds, Medals, and a full weapons list below.

How to get new Helldivers 2 weapons

While Helldivers 2 has a familiar, XP-based levelling system, you unlock new weapons by spending Medals on reward passes called Warbonds – you can take a look at these while on your ship by opening the "Acquisitions" menu (press Square on PlayStation). You get Medals from simply completing missions and operations, with higher difficulties offering more Medals, and they can occasionally be found in sealed pods at points of interest. Any weapons you unlock from a Warbond go straight to your Armory on your ship, ready to be equipped on missions.

All Helldivers 2 players start with the AR-23 Liberator assault rifle, P-2 Peacemaker pistol, and G-12 High Explosive grenade, and have access to the "Helldivers Mobilize!" Warbond. There are also premium Warbonds which cost real money to unlock, with more Warbonds coming in future updates. Owners of the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 or the Super Citizen Edition upgrade will also get the MP-98 Knight sub-machine gun (which can't currently be obtained in any other way) and the Steeled Veterans Warbond.

Warbonds are battle pass-like reward tracks that let you unlock weapons, armor, and other cosmetics by spending your hard-earned Medals. There are a mix of free and premium Warbonds, and each one consists of multiple tiers which each contain a mix of rewards of varying Medal costs. However, each subsequent tier will be locked off until you spend a certain number of Medals rewards from previous tiers – for example, to unlock Tier 2 of a Warbond, you might need to spend eight Medals in Tier 1, and so on for each tier. Importantly, Warbonds have no expiry date, so there's no rush to grind through them as fast as possible.

Best early weapons in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 hasn't been out long, which means the guides team hasn't been able to unlock every weapon, but we do have a few recommendations for what's best to use in your bug or bot hunting operations, in no particular order:

Liberator assault rifle: The starting weapon for all Helldivers is a reliable all-rounder.

The starting weapon for all Helldivers is a reliable all-rounder. Liberator Explosive: A slower-firing but punchier version of the Liberator with explosive splash damage.

A slower-firing but punchier version of the Liberator with explosive splash damage. Redeemer machine pistol: a reliable spray-and-pray sidearm, though use it sparingly as it chews through ammo.

a reliable spray-and-pray sidearm, though use it sparingly as it chews through ammo. Punisher shotgun: A decent shotgun with surprising range. Reloading shells one at a time means you don't lose ammo when reloading too!

All Helldivers 2 weapons

Along with the starting weapons available to all players, there are lots of other weapons to unlock in Helldivers 2. I've organized the full weapon list by each Warbond and have included the Medal cost, so you know exactly where to get each weapon and how much it costs:

All Helldivers Mobilize weapons

G-6 Frag : Low-damage, short-fuse grenade - 2 Medals

: Low-damage, short-fuse grenade - 2 Medals SG-8 Punisher: Pump shotgun – 4 Medals

Pump shotgun – 4 Medals P-19 Redeemer : Rapid-fire machine pistol – 5 Medals

: Rapid-fire machine pistol – 5 Medals R-63 Diligence : Marksman rifle – 8 Medals

: Marksman rifle – 8 Medals SMG -37 Defender : Slow-firing sub-machine gun – 15 Medals

: Slow-firing sub-machine gun – 15 Medals SG-225 Breaker: Rapid-fire, magazine-fed shotgun – 20 Medals

Rapid-fire, magazine-fed shotgun – 20 Medals G-16 Impact: High-damage grenade that explodes on impact – 20 Medals

High-damage grenade that explodes on impact – 20 Medals LAS-5 Scythe: Laser beam weapon – 30 Medals

Laser beam weapon – 30 Medals AR-23P Liberator Penetrator: Liberator variant with improved armor penetration – 40 Medals

Liberator variant with improved armor penetration – 40 Medals R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper: High-damage Diligence sniper variant – 40 Medals

High-damage Diligence sniper variant – 40 Medals G-3 Smoke: Smoke grenade – 25 Medals

Smoke grenade – 25 Medals SG-8S Slugger: Slug-firing Punisher variant – 60 Medals

Slug-firing Punisher variant – 60 Medals SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray: Drum-magazine Breaker variant – 60 Medals

Drum-magazine Breaker variant – 60 Medals PLAS-1 Scorcher: Explosive energy weapon – 75 Medals

All Steeled Veterans weapons (Premium)

P-4 Senator: High-damage revolver – 15 Medals

High-damage revolver – 15 Medals AR-23E Liberator Explosive: Slow-firing Liberator variant with explosive ammo – 20 Medals

Slow-firing Liberator variant with explosive ammo – 20 Medals G-10 Incendiary: Grenade that explodes with a fireball – 25 Medals

Grenade that explodes with a fireball – 25 Medals SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary: High-capacity Breaker variant with incendiary ammo – 60 Medals

High-capacity Breaker variant with incendiary ammo – 60 Medals JAR-5 Dominator: High-capacity explosive weapon – 80 Medals

