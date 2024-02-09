How to rename your ship in Helldivers 2

To rename your ship in Helldivers 2, you need to pay a visit to the Ship Management console aboard any Destroyer, even someone else's. Choosing the name of your democracy-dealing Destroyer is one of the first things you'll do in Helldivers 2. With plenty of combinations of names ranging from edgy to silly, it can be tough to settle on one, but at least you're not stuck with what you choose forever. Below, I've laid out the simple process for changing the name of your ship in Helldivers 2.

How to change your Helldivers 2 ship name

(Image credit: Sony)

To give your Helldivers 2 ship a new name, start by opening one of the Ship Management consoles in the hangar area. Next, click the "Change Ship Name" button on the right of the screen (Square on PlayStation) to bring up the full range of name options, letting you choose an entirely new name. There's no way to give your ship a fully customized name, however, as the two lists of words restrict you to a "X Of Y" name for your ship. Once you're happy, click "Apply Name" (X on PlayStation) to instantly update your ship.

Helldivers 2 guides Here’s how to find the Helldivers 2 push to talk button.

The whole process is free and, as far as I can tell, has no limit, so rename your Destroyer at your leisure! As previously mentioned, this can be done on any ship too, so if you're aboard a friend's Destroyer via Helldivers 2 crossplay, you'll still be able to manage and rename your own ship, including spending Requisition Slips on new Stratagems and using various samples to unlock Ship Modules and upgrades.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.