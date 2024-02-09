Where to find the Helldivers 2 push to talk button and change it

The Helldivers 2 push to talk button is Capslock on PC, but you wouldn't know because nothing tells you that or how to change it. That information isn't even in the Audio menu options confusingly, meaning you have to poke around to find the push to talk button button somewhere else entirely if you want to bind it to your preferred key.

Where to find the push to talk button in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Obviously your first guess to find the push to talk button in Helldivers 2 is going to be the Audio options, but all you'll find there are the various Voice chat settings where you can set it to Open, Push to Talk and so on. To find out what the push to talk button is and change it if you want, you actually need to go into the Mouse & Keyboard options and choose Change Bindings.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once in the keybindings settings, tab over to the third communications option where you'll see the Voice Activation (PTT/PTM) options stating it's Capslock. From there you can change it to anything you want, or leave it, safe in the knowledge you know what it is now.

If you're using Helldivers 2 crossplay to team up across PC and PS5 then it's a similar situation in terms of finding and changing the button, with the exception that the PS5 option is unbound by default:

(Image credit: Sony)

That's probably because there aren't a lot of buttons left you could realistically bind it to on the PS5 pad, if you wanted to use the option. But, if it's something you really want, I'm sure you can work something else out. Who needs a reload button anyway?

