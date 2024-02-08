How to use Helldivers 2 crossplay to invite friends cross platform between PC and PS5

Helldivers 2 crossplay is extremely easy to set up, letting you invite friends across PC and PS5 with a simple code you can access from the Social menu. It takes seconds and, having done a lot of cross platform multiplayer, I can say it's easily one of the most pain-free systems to use. So here's what to do.

How to set up Helldivers 2 crossplay and invite friends

To invite friends and use Helldivers 2 crossplay between PS5 and PC, all you need to do is go into the options menu and find the social tab. Here it will list any friends you already have, people you've played with recently and so on.



However, the option you want for crossplay in Helldivers 2 is the one at the bottom where it says 'friend code'. Tap the button prompt by that to generate a simple eight digit number you can send to your friends. All anyone has to do then to use it is enter that code into the Search option at the top of the social menu.

Once the code is entered and accepted your friend should appear in the social options and you'll have the ability to invite them to your game, or join their squad. It's that easy. So far it has worked like a dream for me, bar some voice chat issues that I'm putting down to my PC being funky for now.

