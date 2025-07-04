Helldivers 2 is "definitely not" coming to Game Pass despite its Xbox launch, and there are "no plans" for cross progression, but most players are just happy to be getting reinforcements
More meat for the grinder
Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox! That's yesterday's news, revealed in what may have been the shortest developer livestream ever, and one that could have been a tweet, really. Most of us are happy, because it means we have more allies in the galactic war, but some are worried about stolen valor.
The Helldivers 2 subreddit is chock full of memes and celebrations. One shows two grunts grasping hands and lovingly headbutting each other, with the caption, "Xbox and PlayStation fans put their differences aside to fight for Super Earth." We've already seen players from all over the world unite in defense of Equality on Sea, so more collaboration is certainly on the table.
XBOX REINFORCEMENT HELL YEAH!!! from r/Helldivers
Another meme shows a messenger on horseback, wearing a Helldivers helmet, shouting, "The Xbox reinforcements are coming!"
So far, my favorite meme is a clip from Starship Troopers, the movie the game takes a lot of inspiration from. Someone also posted a clip from a fan made animation showing Halo's Master Chief joining the fray.
XBOX players that didn't watched the stream from r/Helldivers
Even Arrowhead is getting in on the fun, with a new in-game message that explains a new Freedom to Serve Act and Planetary Defense Gratitude Tax are being implemented to secure funds and troops for an expanded fleet.
But, surprisingly, not everyone is happy. One player is annoyed Xbox divers will get the pre-order armor, while PC and PS5 players can't. Turns out, their anger is misplaced, because it was actually confirmed in the Helldivers 2 Discord that the pre-order bonuses will be available to all "at a later stage."
One person is, in my opinion, rightfully annoyed this announcement was the entirety of a hyped-up livestream which turned out to be barely a few minutes of chief creative officer Johan Pilestedt telling us the game was coming to Xbox.
"Had I known this is all it was, I would not have woken up early for that two minute 'livestream,'" writes one unimpressed fan. "It really gave 'this could've been an email' vibes," agrees another.
One fan has put on their tinfoil hat and believes this announcement was obvious in hindsight. The region locks being removed could have been part of Microsoft's wishes before the game came to the platform. It wouldn't want Helldivers 2 available to fewer players, after all.
Unfortunately, there's still no cross-progression in sight. VideoGamer spotted on the Helldivers 2 Discord server that Arrowhead has "no plans" for it. So, if you were hoping to be able to switch consoles now that Helldivers 2 is on Xbox, you'd better hold your horses.
VideoGamer has also spotted that Arrowhead community manager Katherine Baskin has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will "definitely not" be coming to Game Pass. If you want to serve, you have to pay.
Are you excited for the Xbox players to join? I am. I can't wait for a new batch of rookies. It means I can pass on the lessons that were taught to me. Like making them shoot hellbombs left on the battlefield or overcharging their Railgun. Ha.
