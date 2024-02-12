The best Helldivers 2 Stratagems completely change the way the game is played, providing new equipment, attacks and battlefield advantages to Helldivers in the field. You'll start off with only a few options, using mainly the Orbital Precision Strike and a couple of others, but as you progress you can spend Requisition Slips at the Ship Management Terminal to purchase new Stratagems - something you absolutely should be doing. We'll lay out all the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 in our guide below, with options for the early, mid and late game.

The best Stratagems in Helldivers 2

The best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are all laid out below, as well as what level you'll need to be to unlock them).

Railgun (level 20): Really simply, the Railgun is inarguably at the top of the Helldivers 2 best weapons tier list. Being able to summon Railguns for yourself and allies is just a hugely helpful advantage. Shield Generator Pack (level 20): Still in the late game, the Shield Generator Pack protects the wearer from projectiles - not without limit, admittedly, but it's hugely helpful, especially in Robot levels. "Guard Dog" Rover (level 10): An immortal drone that follows you around and blasts nearby enemies with a laser automatically. Fantastic at clearing low level enemies approaching you, though there's always the chance of friendly fire… but that's everybody else's problem, right? Autocannon Sentry (level 13): A turret sentry that fires huge, armor-penetrating shots. Strikes a good balance of power, range and accuracy. Eagle 500KG Bomb (level 15): Summon a massive nuke that serves as a boss / base killer. Throw the marker - and RUN! Anti-Personnel Minefield (level 1): A surprisingly good early game option for agile players, as enemy AI never thinks to walk around the mines. Throw down the field (make sure to warn your allies), then lure the bugs and bots through it for best results.

How to get Stratagems

(Image credit: Sony)

As discussed previously, Stratagems can be bought on your hub ship by paying with Requisition Slips, rewards obtained from playing the game well and completing objectives. To buy them, go to the terminals on the ship beneath the big propaganda-playing screen, just to the left when you step out of your pod and up the little steps to the main floor upon entering.

Because you can only have four Stratagems equipped going into a mission, you want to think carefully about which ones you choose - what do your allies have? What are the mission objectives? Are there any combos that do or don't work well together?

