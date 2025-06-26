It looked normal at first, but Helldivers 2's new Major Order snuck in a big surprise: "Hulks can jump! I repeat, HULK CAN JUMP NOW!"

If you've not fought Heldivers 2 's Automatons in a while, then I'm afraid I've got some terrible news for you. They've just launched a surprise attack and the Hulks can fly now. This is not a drill.

The newest Major Order is all about tackling the "large-scale, coordinated Automaton offensive" that has "launched without warning." We may have repelled the Illuminate invasion and saved Super Earth , but our enemies are still numerous.

A video posted to the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account shows a Hulk propelling itself skyward before levelling its flamethrower at the brave camera operator.

I hoped it was a false alarm, but players on Reddit actually began reporting these new threats hours before the video went up.

"Hulks can jump! I repeat, HULK CAN JUMP NOW!" writes one terrified, I mean valiant, Helldiver. Their video shows a Hulk leaping an impressive distance, closing the gap between them very quickly. It's almost like it was showing off to the Helldiver (who was using a jetpack) that it had one too.

Hulks were never slow, despite their size, and this newfound mobility just makes them even more deadly.

"This is 100% real, I just checked it myself in game," one person corroborates . "The Jet Brigade got sick of people mocking it and decided to bring out the fuck you 2000," adds another.

The Jet Brigade is an Automaton faction that sports jetpacks for advanced aerial maneuvers, but they've never managed to equip a Hulk with one – until now. "Bots went full Titanfall on us," writes a Redditor with exceptionally good taste, if I do say so myself.

So, if you've been on shore leave since doing your tour of Super Earth, get ready to suit up and drop in, Helldiver, you're needed on the frontlines.