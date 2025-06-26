This PS1 Harry Potter parody game just got its first major update, adding a scalable inventory for all those explosive barrels you want to hoard

Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate has just had its first major update, full of new content and bug fixes.

The game, which is a parody of those old PS1 Harry Potter games you might remember, now has optional missions for players to complete which range from the usual ("collect x amount of biscuits") to the more amusing ("eat 10 rocks without dying"). Completing missions will give players Spy Emblems, which can be used to upgrade Wizard Boy for skills like multiple jumps and the ability to eat any item you can grab. I think this spells disaster and hilarity…

The game now also has a scalable inventory – a feature which developer John Szymanski says was "hard to get together" in the update notes on Steam since objects in the game can be shrunk down, grabbed, or stashed. "We hope you get a lot of use out of this one (and stash a lot of explosives)," he adds.

A new area called the Spy Lair has been added, which is where players all spawn at the beginning of each day. It also has a machine where Wizard Boy can change his upgrades, but there will be even more "cool stuff down the line" coming to the area. Finally, the update also includes a new HUD and UI changes, as well as changes to visual effects on spells, potions, and explosions, plus bug fixes.

Wizard Boy 1.1 is RELEASED!!! We've got upgrades, missions, an inventory, lots of visual updates, the Spy Lair, and more! TIME TO GET WIZARD.(Full writeup posted below.) pic.twitter.com/ztGylZCgNTJune 24, 2025

This is only "about half" of what Szymanski and his brother Evan have been working on, according to the update notes, as all of the changes "influence how we wanted to do the [upcoming Spider Dungeon]'s design". There might be "another several months" before the Spider Dungeon is finished, but there's certainly enough here for Wizard Boy enthusiasts to check out.

Secret Agent Wizard Boy, described as a "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets or boundaries", was a hit here at GR+ during last year's Steam Next Fest , thanks to an infinite cloning spell that lets you multiply literally any object in the game. The new update is being received just as well with players, with one Steam reviewer saying the game left them "in lingering physical pain from the sheer amount of laughter" they had.

