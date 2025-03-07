This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews

News
By
published

Secret Agent Wizard Boy's early access release has no negative reviews so far

A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
(Image credit: David Szymanski)

Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate already looked like the perfect parody of those adorable PS1 Harry Potter games (and also a love letter to the cursed memes they spawned), but I didn't expect the physics-driven sandbox game to have gotten basically perfect user reviews in its early access launch.

That's exactly what sibling trio David (Dusk, Gloomwood developer), John (My Friendly Neighborhood) and Evan Szymanski (also from My Friendly Neighborhood fame) have achieved, however.

Secret Agent Wizard Boy was already a hit with fans (and us here at the GR Treehouse) in last year's Steam Next Fest, thanks to an uproarious, almost game-breaking demo that let you multiply literally any object in its faithfully blocky, flat-textured version of Hogwar- err, I mean, Wizard School. That acclaim has only continued with yesterday's early access launch, though.

Right now, all of the game's 68 and counting Steam user reviews give it the thumbs up. None of them are negative or even mixed. "This is an amazing chaos simulator in the world of Harry Potter (legally distinct)," one player wrote. "The current state of the game gave me a solid 5 hours of playtime, and I still want to continue. Can't wait for the full release."

Others journaled their own shenanigans, my favorite being one player who kept spamming an enlargement charm on a safe box until it clipped through the castle's walls, before finally realizing they could throw a teleportation potion at the giant contraption to send it somewhere unknown on the map.

"A comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets or boundaries," indeed, as the game's blurb reads.

So what do you actually do in the game, apart from nearly breaking everything, that is? Playing as the titular undercover agent Wizard Boy who looks an awful lot like polygonal Daniel Radcliffe, you need to infiltrate 'Grumblemort's' school to reach a vault within its walls, probably to steal his evil macguffin. "Or, he can instead choose to ignore his mission entirely and use knowledge of spells and espionage to wreck havoc and destruction on his fellow students."

If you want to wait until Secret Agent Wizard Boy is completely complete, the developers estimate it may still be in early access for "probably around a year or two," but it could take longer because, as you can imagine, working on a game as spontaneous as this is tougher than it seems.

For more, see what other indie games are coming in 2025 and beyond.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
The Fool&#039;s Apprentice
Hogwarts Legacy meets The Sims in The Fool's Apprentice, an enchanting management game in which you run a wizard school
Skin Deep
I went from "I hope this is good" to "this might be GOTY" within 5 minutes of picking up the Steam Next Fest demo for this ridiculous stealth game
Awaria
The Helltaker creator has a new free game with ghost girls instead of demon girls, and after less than a month it's got over 9,000 Steam reviews at 96% positive
The Knightling standing in a sunlit field
This open-world game imagines a cartoony Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where the Master Sword is the Master Shield – it's coming to all platforms and I dig its Steam Next Fest demo
Kero Quest 64
After 12 years making custom Super Mario 64 levels, dev helps build an N64-style platformer whose demo sold me in seconds
Latest in Co-op Games
A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.
Is REPO coming to consoles?
The Eye in horror game Repo.
All monsters in REPO and how to beat them
Latest in News
Moonrise anime series
Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
PUBG
A mysterious Steam user has over 13,000 pairs of PUBG pants worth just 3 cents in his inventory, and players can't figure out whether it's hoarding or money laundering
A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews
Halo: Combat Evolved splash art
Former Xbox boss admits the company once "encouraged" the console wars, which he believes "were healthy for the industry" as "a rising tide that lifted all ships"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
More about co op
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.

"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in

Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with blue lighting

Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review: "one of the best value Hall effect gaming keyboards out there"
See more latest
Most Popular
Halo: Combat Evolved splash art
Former Xbox boss admits the company once "encouraged" the console wars, which he believes "were healthy for the industry" as "a rising tide that lifted all ships"
Moonrise anime series
Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser
PUBG
A mysterious Steam user has over 13,000 pairs of PUBG pants worth just 3 cents in his inventory, and players can't figure out whether it's hoarding or money laundering
Shemar Moore in S.W.A.T.
This fan-favorite action show just got canceled for a third time – but this time, it's permanent
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"