This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews

Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate already looked like the perfect parody of those adorable PS1 Harry Potter games (and also a love letter to the cursed memes they spawned), but I didn't expect the physics-driven sandbox game to have gotten basically perfect user reviews in its early access launch.

That's exactly what sibling trio David (Dusk, Gloomwood developer), John (My Friendly Neighborhood) and Evan Szymanski (also from My Friendly Neighborhood fame) have achieved, however.

Secret Agent Wizard Boy was already a hit with fans (and us here at the GR Treehouse) in last year's Steam Next Fest, thanks to an uproarious, almost game-breaking demo that let you multiply literally any object in its faithfully blocky, flat-textured version of Hogwar- err, I mean, Wizard School. That acclaim has only continued with yesterday's early access launch, though.

Right now, all of the game's 68 and counting Steam user reviews give it the thumbs up. None of them are negative or even mixed. "This is an amazing chaos simulator in the world of Harry Potter (legally distinct)," one player wrote. "The current state of the game gave me a solid 5 hours of playtime, and I still want to continue. Can't wait for the full release."

Others journaled their own shenanigans, my favorite being one player who kept spamming an enlargement charm on a safe box until it clipped through the castle's walls, before finally realizing they could throw a teleportation potion at the giant contraption to send it somewhere unknown on the map.

"A comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets or boundaries," indeed, as the game's blurb reads.

So what do you actually do in the game, apart from nearly breaking everything, that is? Playing as the titular undercover agent Wizard Boy who looks an awful lot like polygonal Daniel Radcliffe, you need to infiltrate 'Grumblemort's' school to reach a vault within its walls, probably to steal his evil macguffin. "Or, he can instead choose to ignore his mission entirely and use knowledge of spells and espionage to wreck havoc and destruction on his fellow students."

If you want to wait until Secret Agent Wizard Boy is completely complete, the developers estimate it may still be in early access for "probably around a year or two," but it could take longer because, as you can imagine, working on a game as spontaneous as this is tougher than it seems.

