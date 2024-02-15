Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

Does Helldivers two have a singleplayer mode and can you play solo? While it might not be the best idea, you can certainly dive in alone. In fact, as the bugs and bots get deadlier and the missions get more complicated at higher difficulties, there are some extreme caveats for lone Helldivers 2 players to bear in mind. Below, I've explained how you can play Helldiver 2 solo and some tips for those brave enough to drop in on their own.

Can you play Helldivers 2 in singleplayer?

(Image credit: Sony )

The simple answer is yes, you can play Helldivers 2 solo. So long as you're alone in your Destroyer when you choose a mission, you'll dive down to the planet's surface on your own. However, it's important to clarify that there is no traditional singleplayer campaign mode and no offline mode – the online multiplayer co-op stuff is the whole game.

But should you play Helldivers 2 solo? I and other members of the GamesRadar+ guides team wouldn't recommend it. It's entirely possible, but with Helldivers 2 being a pretty brutal game even with a full squad, it gets a lot worse when you're alone. The easiest difficulties (Trivial and Easy) are manageable solo, but things get much tougher by the time you get to Medium and Challenging. Then it becomes downright impossible for solo players in Hard, Extreme, and beyond. Unless you're a skilled player up for a punishing challenge and already have some of the best Helldivers 2 Stratagems and best Helldivers 2 weapons, there is little point playing solo on Hard or above.

Helldivers 2 solo tips

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite our warnings against playing Helldivers 2 in singleplayer, sometimes it is preferable to matching with randoms in Quickplay. Check out these general Helldivers 2 tips as well as these solo-specific pointers:

Cover all bases for fighting enemies: Since you're a one-Helldiver army, you need to have everything you need to battle the full range of Helldivers 2 enemies, rather than fulfilling a specific team role. Think explosives, armor-piercing, close-range, and long-range weapons and Stratagems to battle any foe. Choose turret and Guard Dog Stratagems: Having a Guard Dog (especially the Rover) around is essential for solo players, and having one or two automated turrets to take away the flak and provide extra firepower will be invaluable too. Avoid fights as best you can: Bug Bursts and Bot Drops can come at horrendous times, and they're often triggered by wandering into random enemy patrols. It's best to keep an eye out for these patrols and avoid them as best as you can to minimize the amount of fights you get into and ammo you use. Enemies are also very persistent, so running away from a large fight rarely works! Speed is key: Helldivers missions get more chaotic the longer they last. Enemies spawn in frequently and really start to stack up when the timer runs low. If you're solo, you should focus on the main objectives as much as possible to get in and out fast. Wearing light armor will also help with your overall speed and stamina regeneration. Don't forget the SOS Beacon: If you want help mid-mission, you can of course call in an SOS Beacon to try and connect other Helldivers to your game. An extra body might just make all the difference, though there's no guarantee that anybody shows up.

