10 Helldivers 2 tips to help you spread Managed Democracy

With these Helldivers 2 tips you'll be shipping liber-tea to all sectors of the galaxy, annihilating Terminids and Automatons alike with your fellow Helldivers. The PvE co-op shooter is about as chaotic as the genre gets, with friendly fire, vast hordes of enemies, and huge explosions going off all the time. Within that chaos, you've got to coordinate with your team, deploy Stratagems, and complete all sorts of primary and secondary objectives. All that can be quite a trial by fire when you're a Helldiver cadet, so here are 10 tips for Helldivers 2 to help you climb the ranks. For Super Earth!

1. Ammo is discarded when you reload

You have probably learned this the hard way, but it's worth repeating: any ammo remaining in your magazine when you reload is lost forever. This is a more realistic approach to ammo expenditure that can take some getting used to if you’re a compulsive reloader like myself, so make sure you fire as many bullets as possible before reloading. There are of course some weapons that get around this as they can be reloaded shot by shot, such as the Railgun (one of the best Helldivers 2 weapons), Senator Revolver, and Punisher shotgun.

2. Teamwork will help you kill enemies – and not each other

Due to the challenging nature of Helldivers 2, playing solo is not advised and coordinating with your teammates is key – remember, friendly fire is always on. Stick together as best you can, communicate how you're doing and what Stratagems you're using, and help each other out as much as possible. Use spare support weapon Stratagems to hand out armaments, call out where you're using air and orbital strikes to avoid blowing each other up, use your stims to heal friends in need, and work together to rapidly reload backpack weapons for optimal DPS.

3. Coordinate builds and Stratagems with your teammates

As well as working together during missions, you need to get yourselves organized when choosing your weapons, Stratagems, and Helldivers 2 Boosters. While Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a rigid class system, it's a good idea to assume the typical roles for a squad-based shooter. Some kind of heavy that takes big anti-armor weapons with tougher armor, an engineer type that calls down lots of sentries and rovers, or a support soldier that focuses on keeping allies topped off with supplies and protection.

Regarding Stratagems – doubling, tripling, or even quadrupling up on the same offensive Stratagem can be a good idea for coordinated devastation against a big boss, but you generally want to make sure you've got a mix across your team. The objectives and activities in missions can vary a lot, so you’ll want to have a mix of things like orbital and eagle strikes for high damage, sentries for locking down an area, and support gear to keep you in the fight.

4. Don't forget to use Stratagems

Since everyone has at least four Stratagems available to call in, it can be tough keeping track of and remembering them all in the heat of battle, but you need to get into the habit of using them as they can really turn the tide when deployed effectively. Choose ones that appeal to your playstyle and feel impactful so you won't forget about them – here’s a list of all the best Helldivers 2 Stratagems. It's also good if everyone brings at least one support weapon Stratagem, then calls it in as soon as you land and begin your mission for a nice firepower boost.

5. Customize your weapon settings

Most weapons in Helldivers 2 have some extra capabilities you can play around with for some added versatility or power, and you can access these options by holding the reload button (Square on PlayStation). For example, a lot of basic weapons, such as the Liberator assault rifle and Defender SMG, can all have their fire mode adjusted and flashlights switched on. Support weapons can also benefit from this, like the Machine Gun and Stalwart's variable fire rates or the Railgun's unsafe mode (which can cause the Railgun and you to explode).

6. Accuracy is affected by your stance

Your weapon's accuracy varies wildly based on how your Helldiver is positioned. Standing up and moving limits your accuracy the most, while lying prone and completely still offers the best accuracy. However, that's not to say you should lay down and stop moving whenever you face off against any number of enemies, as you need to use the right weapon and stance for the right situation. Hip-firing with an SMG or the Stalwart is very inaccurate but preserves your mobility, so it's good for battling clusters of enemies up close while evading damage

7. Some enemies are resistant to certain damage

The two main enemy factions in Helldivers 2 – Terminids and Automatons – are quite different from one another, especially in terms of which weapons and damage types are most effective against them. Fire is great against the bugs but less so against the bots, while energy and laser weapons are good for dealing with bots.

Enemy armor is also a big deal as both the Terminids and Automatons have heavily armored units that can be tricky to deal with if you've not brought along the right firepower. When looking at a Stratagem in your ship management menu or a weapon in the Armory, be sure to read its description and traits to see if it mentions how good its armor penetration is.

8. Use the Minimap to spot incoming ambushes and flanks

You can view the map at any point, and not only is it good for marking locations and finding objectives, but you can also use it to spot enemies. It's great in moments like Extractions, where enemies can come from all angles and it's easy to lose track of where the threat is. If you can hear opponents or just need a better idea of the situation, make a habit out of glancing at your map.

9. Side objectives come with both rewards and mission advantages

Each mission after a certain difficulty level will have at least one side objective, marked in blue on the map, and maybe more yet to be found after you land. These side quests vary from mission to mission, but not only will you get more XP and Requisition Slips for completing them (assuming you don't have the Helldivers 2 not getting rewards after mission glitch), but you'll also get some sort of advantage for the rest of the mission. The Radar Tower reveals the whole map, for example, while the SEAF Artillery allows you to call in strikes based on what ammunition you loaded it with.

10. You'll need to do both easy and difficult missions for ship upgrades

It won't be long before you start upgrading from the easier missions to the more challenging ones - but in reality, you should still go back and do an easy mission now and then. As you increase difficulty, it changes the kind of special Samples you're likely to find, but you need so many of the base "common" Samples that you're well-advised to go back and do easy missions periodically to keep up your supply.

