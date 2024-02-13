To destroy fuel silos in Helldivers 2 isn't especially well-explained, with players often running up to these giant tanks and getting swarmed by robots, only to be stumped by what to do next. In fact, there's a relatively simple way to destroy silos in Helldivers 2, though simple does not necessarily mean easy - or safe, but you should probably expect that from this game by now. For those who want to strike a blow against big (bionic) oil, here's how to destroy fuel silos in Helldivers 2.

Destroying Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

A Helldivers 2 Fuel Silo can be destroyed by use of a Hellbomb, one of the Helldivers 2 stratagems that's mission-specific, given to you for free when you start the quest. Here's how it works:

Look for the target Fuel Silo, the dark cylindrical building with red lights shown above. When close to it, a new Stratagem should suddenly get added to your list: the Hellbomb. Call in the Hellbomb as close to the Silo as possible. Kill all nearby enemies. Interact with the Hellbomb terminal to activate it. RUN!

After a short timer, the Hellbomb should explode in a massive blast radius, destroying the Fuel Silo and anything else for quite a distance. The reason you have to kill all the enemies nearby is because if they shoot the Hellbomb before the timer runs out, it'll be harmlessly destroyed and you'll have to call in another to try again. Obviously you probably don't want to stick around to protect it too - not unless you feel like being a martyr.

(Image credit: Sony)

Fuel Silos can't easily be destroyed by normal Stratagems or weapons like the Recoilless Rifle or Precision Airstrike - even a 500KG bomb didn't destroy one of them when we tried. We're not saying that they can't work, but if they do, you'll require several of them, and even then we can't guarantee it. Far better just to use the free Hellbombs and vaporise the area, a method that is guaranteed to be effective.

