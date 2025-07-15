Diablo 4 boss has almost 1,500 hours - that's 60 days - logged in his own game, and I need to know the 1 achievement he's somehow still missing

Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson has spent a long, long time in Sanctuary, but apparently not long enough to score every achievement the game has to offer.

Fergusson shared his Diablo 4 game stats on Twitter, revealing he's spent an eye-watering 60 days, 20 hours, and 26 minutes clicking demons to death in Sanctuary. "Coming up on 1500 hours of Diablo IV!" Fergusson captioned the image. "Season 9 events will get me there I'm sure."

60 days is a long stay in any video game, and yet I have no doubt in my mind that Fergusson's playtime isn't anywhere near the upper echelon of Diablo 4 players. And indeed, a couple of comments on Fergusson's post make his sub-1,500 hours look like rookie numbers.

Some other maybe interesting details from Fergusson's post: he's playing on Xbox, he has a Gamerscore of 1550 out of 1650, and he has exactly 34 of Diablo 4's 35 available achievements, which is why he's rocking a less than perfect Gamerscore. I'm not much of an achievement hunter myself, but I am dying to know which one has eluded the Diablo 4 man himself after 60 flippin' days worth of playtime.

To be fair, there are some achievements that would require more time and dedication than any reasonable person could expect from someone with a life outside Diablo 4. Devout Champion, as just one example, is unlocked when you reach Paragon 300, which is still an absolutely massive grind despite Paragon experience now rolling over from the Seasonal to Eternal realm.

If I had to guess, I'd say the culprit is most likely Fearless Combatant, which requires you to get 10 PvP kills in Hardcore mode. I'm not doubting Fergusson's PvP skillz, it's just really hard for me to picture the boss of the whole franchise literally deleting 10 Diablo 4 players' characters permanently. Or maybe Fergusson's the real Butcher after all, which would put a whole new meaning to his title as Diablo boss.

