Marvel Rivals is reheating more of Overwatch's nachos with a romance-themed season that's in a position to out-thirsty Blizzard

Marvel Rivals might be reheating more of Overwatch 2's nachos with a potential romance-themed season in the future.

Usually reliable datamining page XOXLeak recently claimed that "Marvel Rivals Season 5 will be themed around love and the eternal touch of romance," and I'm sure the frequently thirsty community will be totally normal about it.

There are no details on what might be included in Season 5, though I bet we'll see more costumes like Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) and Reed Richards' (Mister Fantastic) wedding get up. Other famous Marvel couples are already in the game, too. Wolverine and Jean Grey, anyone? Storm and Black Panther also had a very brief fling more than a decade ago, so we could see them rekindle their spark for the sake of those sweet, sweet cosmetics.

Since Marvel Rivals is adding a new hero every single month, it's also possible that NetEase might introduce more couples to the game before Season 5 launches near the end of the year. Throw in Cyclops and make it a love triangle, why the heck not? Give Wanda her Vision. Deadpool and Copycat? NetEase is allowed to use characters from the last 85 years, so anything's possible.

Overwatch 2 also had a pretty similar Loverwatch season, which went one step further at satiating fans' hunger with an ironic, slightly cringe, fully playable dating sim. Marvel Rivals, with all its Venom twerking and buffed up guys, is probably in a position to out-horny its biggest competition.

Taking things one step further into thirstyrealm, Marvel Rivals is also getting costumes from a new "Marvel Swimsuit Special" sometime soon, and I dread to think what the discourse will be when we have characters like Emma Frost and Hulk in beachwear.

Get even more sneak peeks with our guide on all Marvel Rivals upcoming characters and leaks for Season 3 and beyond.