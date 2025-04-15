Marvel Rivals players are down so bad they're literally lining up to be chokeslammed by Emma Frost

Marvel Rivals players keep finding new ways to lust after the hero shooter's cast, and the newly introduced Emma Frost might just be the most effective thirst trap yet. In a level of dommy mommy obsession I haven't seen since the release of Resident Evil Village, people are literally lining up to be chokeslammed by the White Queen.

Emma Frost's abilities include Carbon Crush, which lets her "lunge forward to grab an enemy, then execute a back slam to inflict damage," according to the official description.

This is more or less a classic pro wrestling chokeslam, and if the idea of an attractive woman grabbing you by the throat and tossing you to the ground sounds appealing, you're not alone – as evidenced by the video clip below, which shows a series of players lining up one by one to receive the move.

I'm sure not every Marvel Rivals lobby is full of chokeslam trains from Emma Frost stans, but this does seem to capture the general vibe of the community's response to the character. You might describe that vibe as "step on me, mommy."

Certainly, NetEase has been more than willing to play up the character's sex appeal, selling an even-more-revealing skin that fans are joking "will fund the game for the next 6 years."

And Carbon Crush actually seems to be a legitimately great ability. The fact that this has all led to a surge in searches for Emma Frost that's eclipsed even the infamous boost Invisible Woman got is surely just a bonus.

And hey, at least the devs are also buffing the sexual traits of the game's male characters. Marvel Rivals may be fostering an unabashedly thirsty community, but at least the objectification is equal opportunity.

