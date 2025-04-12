Marvel Rivals Season 2 quietly made one big cheeky change without telling anyone by buffing all the male hero's assets

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is here and brought lots of new stuff to the game. Emma Frost, new maps, redesigned ranked systems! But arguably the season's cheekiest change is one NetEase hadn't uttered a word about, probably because writing 'we buffed all the men's butts' is slightly too awkward for the patch notes.

But, yeah, that's exactly what's up. The minute Season 2 dropped, players started noticing that some, urmm, assets had been hilariously cranked up. And by that I mean all the male hero's butts are now slightly bigger and more in line with all the women in the game (and caked up Venom.)

THE MEN IN MARVEL RIVALS FINALLY HAVE BIGGER AND MORE ACCURATE BULGES AND ASSES NOW the devs ARE listening 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/0x27a4yLFZApril 11, 2025

"I don't know why no one talks about this," one Redditor noticed, alongside a screenshot showing before and after shots of Wolverine because, of course, people just have past screenshots of character's backsides on hand, "but they have buffed a lot of men's butts and the lumps between their legs."

Another Reddit post makes the same before/after comparison with Mr Fantastic, Star Lord, Moon Knight, and The Winter Soldier.

"What gets me is it's so subtle," one commentor said. "Like a dude was really messing with these cheek sizes, trying to get it fucking perfect. What a fine craftsman."

The memes and the posts that came from all of this aren't just Marvel Rivals players being their typically thirsty selves - some of these heroes have enough muscle to squash a watermelon in between their biceps, but their lack of muscle in other places was just sorely unrealistic.

"It gives me uncanny valley vibes to see characters with arms bigger than their heads but no bums and no bulges," one player explained. "These characters have cake in the comics. So I wonder if it's just a censure thing or something. Because the lack of dumpies and lumpies has nothing to do with the source material."

