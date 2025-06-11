Starving husband collectors declare victory as Zenless Zone Zero adds a buff furry guy with pecs so big they jiggle like pudding: "I’ll take 6 of them, thank you"

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse's newest action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, has rarely been reserved with its extreme jiggle physics, having just recently applied this tech to street cats, and it's now brought things full circle with a dude so buff his pecs can be made to wobble like flan on a moving train.

Zenless Zone Zero update 2.0 introduced the Waifei Peninsula, a separate area filled with new characters. In one early Season 2 quest, which I actually completed just last night, you're introduced to Komano Manato, a tall Thiren guy – one of ZZZ's furry-lite beast-people, and seemingly a dog or wolf Thiren specifically – whose broad chest is threatening to escape his undershirt.

Even I thought to myself, dang, this guy is ripped, so of course the Zenless husband collectors have pounced on Komano, putting his model through extremely scientific testing to deduce, yes, he does have jiggle physics.

Like many but not all gacha games, the big HoYoverse titles – Genshin, Zenless, and Honkai: Star Rail – have a history of releasing relatively few playable male characters. This routinely stokes arguments of 'waifu pandering' in their communities, with folks who like the men desperate for some fan service themselves.

I've been out of the loop for a while, but as I catch up at a glance, Star Rail actually has a pretty commendable roster of gorgeous guys. Genshin has some hot and powerful men as well, but it's on a dude dry spell right now, and notoriously limits many of its male models to frail, twiggy boys that would lose to a strong breeze and who Komano could probably curl with one arm.

Zenless, to its credit, already had some well-built dudes like Lycaon and Lighter among its comparatively small roster, not to mention literal bears like Big Ben and 2.0's Pan Yinyu. Komano, who isn't yet playable but certainly has the look of a character that HoYo wants to sell, is the clearest musclebound hunk yet.

Almost every character in Zenless is sexualized to some degree. In a weird way, this keeps things tonally consistent, and lots of characters do own and flaunt their sexiness. With arms wider than the waists of some characters, Komano is built like a bus in a leather jacket, thinly dressed underneath it, and by far the jiggliest of the men – and, coincidentally, pretty popular. (And before anyone says anything, yes, even firm and muscular chests will jiggle and squish!)

"I’ll take 6 of them, thank you," one excited fan says of Komano's newly discovered jiggle physics.

"I'm looking respectfully, I swear," insists another.

"Proof that the devs listen," reads the top reply to a separate thread in another Zenless Reddit community.

The big Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 interview: buffing old characters, standing up to Miyabi, the missing idol faction, and the "undeniable" Yixuan.